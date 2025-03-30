Chicago Bears Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Ben Johnson and co.

The Chicago Bears are in the process of wrapping up their selection board for the 2025 NFL draft, which is less than a month away. They are currently in the midst of their pre-draft process, during which they are permitted to host 30 prospects for formal visits.

NFL teams are allowed to conduct up to 30 visits with prospects before the draft. Teams often use the meetings to decide which prospects they want to eventually pick when the draft kicks off.

An updated tracker of the Bears' 2025 top-30 pre-draft visits is available here.

Tracking the Chicago Bears' top-30 pre-draft visits

1) Josh Conerly Jr. (offensive tackle) - Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr. will visit Halas Hall to meet with the Chicago Bears before the draft, according to James Crepea of The Oregonian. Official top-30 visits have also been scheduled for the 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

Conerly recorded a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 1.71-second 10-yard split during the NFL combine, showing his fluid movement abilities.

2) Ashton Jeanty (running back) - Boise State

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Ashton Jeanty, the presumptive number one running back in this year's draft, has been invited by the Chicago Bears on a top-30 visit.

Jeanty came in second in the Heisman voting after amassing more than 2,600 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in the 2024 season. The dynamic running back's extraordinary athletic ability and quickness make him stand out in a loaded running back class.

3) Will Campbell (offensive lineman) - LSU

Chicago Bears insider Ben Devine reported earlier in March that the team is inviting Will Campbell to Halas Hall for a pre-draft visit.

Like Jeanty, Campbell is also considered the best player at his position in this draft class. The Bears may be hoping to add the top draft prospect to their offensive line, which they overhauled during the offseason.

4) Nick Martin (linebacker) - Oklahoma State

The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler reports that Nick Martin, a former linebacker for Oklahoma State, is scheduled to meet with the Chicago Bears on a top 30 visit.

Martin had 47 total tackles, including one sack, before suffering a knee injury that kept him out after only five games last season. He recorded 140 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions in his last full season in 2023, earning a spot on the First-Team All-Big 12 Conference.

5) Isaiah Bond (wide receiver) - Texas

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who completed the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at his pro day, has also been reportedly invited by the Chicago Bears on a top-30 visit.

In his one season with the Texas Longhorns in 2024, Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He moved there last year from Alabama, where he caught 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns in two years.

Four other players who have reportedly scheduled pre-draft visits with the Bears are:

6) Brashard Smith (running back) - SMU

7) Tyler Warren (tight end) - Penn State

8) Jahdae Barron (cornerback) - Texas

9) Andrew Mukuba (safety) - Texas

