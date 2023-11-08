Chicago Bears Week 10 injury report: Latest on Justin Fields, Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert and more

Since the Chicago Bears already had Justin Fields, they traded the number one pick of the 2023 draft, allowing the Carolina Panthers to select Bryce Young. This year, the two struggling teams will face in a Week 10 Thursday Night Football showdown at Soldier Field.

Though as they compete to start the second half of the season, several players are on the Bears injury report. Will it affect their ability to compete? When will their key players return? Here’s a rundown of the team’s injury status for their upcoming match.

Chicago Bears Week 10 injury report

Will Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields return in Week 10?

According to the Bears’ official website, four players did not participate during their Monday and Tuesday practices. Running back Khari Blasingame is under concussion protocol, while offensive lineman Nate Davis is dealing with an ankle injury.

Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has a knee injury, while defensive back Terrell Smith has an unspecified illness. Meanwhile, defensive back Josh Blackwell fully participated in both practices despite a hamstring injury.

Jaquan Brisker was also a full participant despite being under concussion protocol, a positive sign for his return. Wide receiver Equanimeuous St. Brown also fully participated, even if he was nursing a hamstring injury. The same goes for cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who is dealing with ankle concerns.

Cole Kmet's injury update

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet suffered a knee injury that sidelined him from Monday's practice. However, he fully participated the following day. It’s not the first time he appeared on the Bears injury report this season. He was nursing a hamstring injury leading into their first Thursday Night Football game versus the Washington Commanders.

But being a full participant on Tuesday indicates he’s ready for Thursday. Therefore, his absence on Monday was more of the Bears giving him additional time to rest, given the short week. Through eight games this season, Justin Fields’ tight end has 41 receptions for 374 yards and five touchdowns.

Khalil Herbert's injury update

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert

It’s great news for Chicago Bears fans that Khalil Herbert fully participated in both practices for Week 10. Herbert suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Commanders, prompting the Bears to place him on injured reserve.

Players assigned on IR are expected to miss at least four weeks of action, and Herbert’s four-week period ended after their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints. The Bears immediately opened his practice window, a positive sign he might play in Week 10. Justin Fields’ backfield option has 51 carries for 272 yards in five games.

Justin Fields injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Fields has been out of action since Week 6 due to a right thumb injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. He remains day-to-day because of that concern, allowing Tyson Bagent to start for Chicago. Despite his condition, he was a limited participant during the team’s Monday and Tuesday practices.

Joining the team gives a little bit of hope that Fields could play in Week 10. However, that’s not guaranteed, and he’s still more of a game-time decision. His status during Wednesday’s practice will have the most weight on his status for Thursday.

Therefore, either he or Bagent will start for the Bears in their Week 10 Thursday Night Football game. Justin Fields has 100 completions for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions in six games. The former Ohio State standout also has 47 carries for 237 yards and a rushing touchdown.