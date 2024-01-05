Chiefs or Chargers defense: Who should I pick in Fantasy Football Week 18? 

With the final weekend of the 2023 NFL regular season almost upon us, some crazy-brave fantasy football leagues are playing their championship games. This is a nightmarish time for fantasy managers, as apart from the pressure of the big game, multiple teams are set to rest or limit the reps of their star players.

This makes analyzing your lineup at the most important juncture even tougher. Defenses are a key, if often-overlooked component of any team and huge scores have come from the position every week.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers' defenses have contributed to that, so let's take a look at their outlooks for Week 18 of fantasy football.

Kansas City Chiefs defense rank for Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs have a reputation for a high-powered offense but in 2023 their defense has led the charge. With 54 sacks, 8 INTs, 8 fumble recoveries and 1 TD, this defense has made up for the well-documented problems on offense, helping the Chiefs get to 10-6 and top the AFC West.

KC's defense has put up 117.00 points in fantasy football, which puts them 15th in the NFL. This stat doesn't tell the whole story, as being perennial division winners (8th consecutive) the Chiefs have a tough schedule every season.

The Chiefs have an intriguing opponent in Week 18, as they face the LA Chargers. In a season where not much has gone right for the Chargers, they've fired HC Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco amid a surprisingly bad 5-11 season.

With Justin Herbert out for the season and a host of WRs either questionable (Josh Palmer & Keenan Allen) or out (Mike Williams out long term), QB Easton Stick could be in trouble here.

However, the Chiefs are resting players to keep them safe for the playoffs, so this makes for an intriguing battle. KC's defensive starters will likely see limited reps (HC Andy Reid is being coy with the media on this), so this is a risky defense to start in fantasy football.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool has the Chiefs' defense recording 8.2 points in Week 18, which highlights the issues on the Chargers' offense. While KC may rest their stars, LA's main weapons are mostly injured or questionable, so this game could be something of a low-scoring affair.

LA Chargers defense rank for Week 18

The LA Chargers have had a very disappointing time in 2023 and fans will be hoping for a lot better in 2024. First on their list would be a win against the Chiefs, regardless of the situation it comes from.

Regardless of who's out on the field, LA's roster is playing not just to prove a point, but for a place on the team or in the league next season. With the futures of interim staff, second-stringers and multiple starters hanging in the balance, this is an important game for the franchise and everyone associated with it.

That goes for their defense too, which has been very inconsistent this season. While much has been made of the bad performances, there have been some high notes too, which have translated into fantasy football. The Chargers' D recorded 14 points in Week 4, 14 in Week 13 and 27 in Week 9, and could be in for a good day in Week 18.

Patrick Mahomes is set to sit this one out, Travis Kelce is likely to only get the 16 yards he needs to break 1,000 receiving yards on the season and other starters are likely to sit or see limited reps. Blaine Gabbert will start under center for the Chiefs and he has a career TD-INT ratio of 51-49. Combine that with KC's receivers being under the microscope for drops and this could be a big day for LA's D.

On the season the Chargers D has 47 sacks, 8 INTs, 12 fumble recoveries and 1 TD for 105.0 points in fantasy football. They are the No. 21 D in fantasy this season, but this feels like a good week for them. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Chargers to get 3.8 points in Week 18, but that doesn't take into account all the Chiefs starters that will sit or be limited here.

The Chargers D is a risky start, given both the knowns and the unknowns here, but if you feel like rolling the dice, this could be a masterstroke or a disasterclass. They are certainly worth picking up and waiting for more news on the Chiefs to be released.

Chiefs or Chargers defense: Which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 18?

While the numbers say to start the Chiefs' defense, the factors surrounding this game make the Chargers a better start. Both are risks in Week 18, but the Chargers look to have more upside.

Given the risks that both these defenses represent, it may be better to check out the streamer defenses available to you. Given that this is the last week of the fantasy football season, you should leave no stone unturned.