Frank Clark signed with a team oWednesday and, as expected, he returned to a place where he has already played for - just not the team you'd expect, with the EDGE signing with the Seattle Seahawks in a one-year deal after his release from the Denver Broncos.

After the Kansas City Chiefs traded back for Mecole Hardman, and with news of Frank Clark's impending release from the Denver Broncos, lots of fans and analysts pointed out a reunion between the defensive star and Andy Reid's team - however, he chose to go in a different direction, with the Seahawks needing to upgrade on the EDGE following Uchenna Nwosu's season-ending pectoral injury.

Even though they couldn't add Frank Clark to the team, Kansas City Chiefs fans weren't concerned about missing out, especially with the team seeing breakout seasons from Mike Danna and George Karlaftis:

Why did the Denver Broncos release Frank Clark?

He appeared in just two games for the team and wasn't very useful in any of them, registering just two tackles on the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first week of the season, plus a new appearance a month later against the New York Jets in another loss, this time in a 31-21 score.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been clear about trying to change the current culture inside the organization, and some players were moved sooner rather than later. Frank Clark was supposed to provide depth for the pass rush, but his signing quickly turned into a nightmare.

The Seahawks' need a new pass rusher

A very important aspect of this signing is that Clark will reunite with some of the guys that drafted him, such as head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, while helping to fix a need on the roster.

Seattle lost its best pass rusher, Uchenna Nwosu, to a season-ending torn pec during Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The need for a new face in the group was clear, and they resorted to a guy they already knew very well. A one-year deal represents no risk for any of the parties.