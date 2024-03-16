Chiefs free agency grades: Andy Reid, Brett Veach's patient approach pays off with $7,000,000 Hollywood Brown move

The Kansas City Chiefs, back-to-back Super Bowl champions, have been active in this year's free agency to bolster their roster for a potential three-peat in the upcoming NFL season. Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have carefully strengthened their team.

This article will examine the Chiefs' 2024 free agency moves and grade each. So, without further ado, let's get down to business.

Grading Kansas City Chiefs free agency moves

The Kansas City Chiefs were in danger of losing defensive tackle Chris Jones, crucial to their success under Andy Reid. Jones has been a mainstay in the Chiefs' lineup and, unsurprisingly, was given a bumper new contract.

After losing linebacker Willie Gay to the New Orleans Saints, the Chiefs replaced him with Jack Cochran. Cochrane played every game of last year's regular season and will take Gay's place at LB.

Also, the Chiefs elected to bring back fan favorite Drue Tranquill on a three-year deal. Tranquill had a solid season with Kansas in 2023, and he should be even better now that his immediate future is secured.

Then there's the signing of Hollywood Brown after a fruitful stint with the Arizona Cardinals. Brown could prove to be a solid addition to an already stacked offense.

Here's a look at the grades:

DT Chris Jones - 5 years, $158,750,000: A+

LB Drue Tranquill - 3 years, $19,000,000: B+

LB Jack Cochrane - undisclosed: B+

LS James Winchester - 1 year, $1,377,500: B+

WR Hollywood Brown - 1 year, $7,000,000: B

Overall grade: A-

How many picks do the Chiefs have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Kansas City Chiefs have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which are as follows:

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 132

Round 5, Pick 159 (from the Dallas Cowboys)

Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory pick)

Round 7, Pick 252