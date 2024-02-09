Chiefs injury report (Friday, Feb 9): Latest on Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, Joe Thuney for Super Bowl 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for Super Bowl 2024. They take on the San Francisco 49ers in the big game at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, on Sunday.

The Chiefs have a few injury concerns regarding a few of their starters ahead of the game. Joe Thuney, Jerick McKinnon, Richie James, Chris Jones, Skyy Moore, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, L'Jarius Sneed, Prince Tega Wanogho and Clyde Edwards-Helaire appear on their latest injury report.

Here, we will shine the spotlight on three of these players.

Isiah Pacheco's injury status

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has dealt with injuries all season, with the sophomore RB dealing with ankle and toe injuries. Pacheco was phenomenal in the regular season, amassing 205 rush attempts, 935 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Kansas City fans will hope that their star running back is fit for the big game, as he's a vital part of the team's offense.

Rashee Rice's injury status

Rashee Rice is another rising offensive star for Andy Reid's side. The rookie wide receiver is seen as the Chiefs' best wideout prospect since Tyreek Hill and has been phenomenal in the postseason.

According to the Chiefs' website, Rice has an ankle injury. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and a limited participant on Thursday. Chiefs fan will hope that he's fit enough for the big game.

Joe Thuney's injury status

One Kansas City Chiefs star who will likely miss Super Bowl 2024 is offensive guard Joe Thuney.

He left the franchise's divisional round victory over the Buffalo Bills early after suffering a pectoral injury and also missed the AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Thuney's chances of playing in Super Bowl 2024 are slim, but the Chiefs' coaching staff hopes that he will feature on Sunday. He has been one of the league's best guards for a few years, so his absence could leave a gaping hole in the Chiefs’ O-line.