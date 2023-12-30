Chiefs vs Bengals injury report: Latest on Ja’Marr Chase, Isiah Pacheco, Kadarius Toney, and more for Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals have established a rivalry in recent years. Joe Burrow has won his first three matchups against Patrick Mahomes, including the come-from-behind victory in the 2021 AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City returned the favor the following season and won Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles. That context and the fact that both teams need a victory to solidify their playoff hopes makes their 2023 Week 17 showdown highly anticipated.

Andy Reid's crew needs this victory to claim the AFC West division title and gain home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round. Meanwhile, the Bengals must secure a win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

But as both teams compete, some key players deal with injuries that could affect their winning hopes.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report for 2023 Week 17

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith has been ruled out for their clash against Cincinnati after not participating in team practices due to a neck injury. Meanwhile, wide receiver Mecole Hardman is questionable because of a thumb injury.

Cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed (calf) and Joshua Williams (neck) are both questionable. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is also questionable due to an illness.

Jaylen Watson (illness), Trey Smith (ankle/knee), Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen), Mike Edwards (knee), Trent McDuffie (shoulder), and Charles Omenihu (groin) were not given a specific game status. They will likely play at home against the Bengals.

Isiah Pacheco's injury status

He was a limited participant during their Friday practice, making him questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Aside from a shoulder injury, he is also under concussion protocol following their Week 16 Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pacheco is undeniably Kansas City's best running back, tallying 187 carries for 805 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. With him and Edwards-Helaire dealing with injuries, the Chiefs might find it challenging to establish their rushing attack if they both end up missing the game.

Kadarius Toney injury status

Toney will miss his second consecutive game due to a hip injury, as he did not practice this week. However, he hasn't made much impact on the Chiefs offense as he has 27 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown in 13 games.

Mahomes will continue to rely on Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as his primary targets in the passing game.

Cincinnati Bengals injury report for 2023 Week 17

Unlike the Chiefs, the Bengals' injury report lists only six players, and only two are questionable. Cameron Sample (knee), Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle), Mitchell Wilcox (foot), and Joe Mixon (ankle) are expected to suit up against Kansas City.

Ja'Marr Chase's injury status

Like cornerback Jalen Davis (groin), wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is questionable for their Week 17 game due to a shoulder injury. After missing Wednesday's practice, he was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. His final status will be revealed at least 90 minutes before the game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 TV schedule: How to watch

With bad blood simmering between both squads, the Chiefs-Bengals matchup is shaping up to be as good as their previous showdowns. With their playoff aspirations on the line, both teams should bring out their A-game, regardless of who suits up.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: Fubo, Paramount Plus, YouTube TV, DAZN

TV Broadcast: CBS

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Date and time: December 31, 2023, 4:25 pm ET