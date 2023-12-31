Chiefs vs Bengals weather report: What's in store for Week 17 clash in Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in a game that could be crucial to the postseason hopes of both teams.

Since they have faced off often over the last two years, both teams should be well acquainted. The Bengals and Chiefs have met four times in the past two years, including twice in the AFC championship game. Before Kansas City successfully rebounded in January on its way to winning the Super Bowl, Cincinnati had won three straight encounters, including the conference title game two seasons ago.

The two teams have looked like shells of their former selves this season, and given their patchy play, it's unlikely that any of them will advance to the AFC championship game this season.

The Chiefs (9-6) are third in their conference after suffering a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. They have dropped three of their past four games. While a victory on Sunday would give them their eighth straight AFC West title, a defeat might also put the Bengals (8-7) back in the postseason discussion and push the Chiefs further down the AFC standings.

For the Bengals, Jake Browning has taken over as the starting quarterback following Joe Burrow's season-ending right wrist injury. Despite periodic strong play, Browning has also demonstrated that he may occasionally be out of his depth.

What is the weather like on Sunday at Geha Field in Kansas City, Missouri?

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, will host the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Weather.com predicts that the Week 17 matchup will be another chilly one. It is predicted to be largely cloudy with a low of 25 degrees and a high of 38 degrees.

There will be a 6 to 11 mph wind chill. There's also a 5% possibility of rain or snow throughout the game.

The teams should not find the conditions at kickoff intolerable because they are accustomed to playing in wintry weather conditions.

How to watch and stream Chiefs vs Bengals in Week 17?

The Chiefs and Bengals will play their game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will call the action when the game airs on CBS.

Additionally, FuboTV will make the game available for streaming for fans to watch.

Below are all the specifics regarding how to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV