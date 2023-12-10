Chiefs vs. Bills Inactives: Who is out for Week 14?

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were considered favorites to make the postseason and potential Super Bowl contenders. However, entering Week 14, only one of these teams is living up to expectations, while the other seems to be in a dire situation.

The Chiefs could be better, but their 8-4 record isn't one to take for granted. They came into the 2023 season with a questionable wide receiver group, and their defense under Andy Reid has never been their strongest suit. However, at the moment, the Chiefs have a top-ten defense in the league, and Travis Kelce is still papering the cracks in the pass-catching department.

The Chiefs have lost four games this season, with the most recent coming in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will have to perform better to beat the Bills in Week 14.

As for Buffalo, its 2023 season can be described as inconsistent at best and utterly disappointing at worst. The Bills are 6-6 for the season, and no team has lost more games from winning positions in the NFL. Josh Allen and Co. aren't playing like Super Bowl contenders; their record shows just that.

Buffalo is coming off a 37-34 loss to beaten Super Bowl game finalists, the Philadelphia Eagles. They'd need to play better to beat the team that triumphed over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

When: Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs Inactives Week 14

According to the Kansas City Chiefs website, four players are ruled out of their crunch Week 14 showdown against the Bills. These players are Isiah Pacheco, Bryan Cook, Donovan Smith and Drue Tranquill. All four players missed this week's training sessions, and it was obvious by Friday that they'd not be playing on Sunday night.

Furthermore, eight more players need to be assigned for the Sunday Night Football matchup. Their statuses would be more apparent closer to game time.

Buffalo Bills Inactives Week 14

As for the Buffalo Bills, two players are listed as questionable for their matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Those two players are cornerback Kaiir Elam and tight end Dawson Knox, who are dealing with injuries and missed vast training during the week.

Aside from Elam and Knox, six players, including Josh Allen and Leonard Floyd, are unassigned on the injury report. These six were full participants in Friday's session, so they'll likely be on the field on Sunday night.