The 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the 2-5 Denver Broncos in Week 8. These two teams faced off in Kansas City in Week 6. Last week saw Kansas City defeat the Los Angeles Chargers for its sixth straight win.

Denver ended its two-game losing streak in Week 7 by getting a 19-17 win over the Green Bay Packers at home.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Details

Fixture: Denver Broncos (2-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:55 p.m. ET.

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Betting Details

Spread

Chiefs -7

Broncos +7

Moneyline

Chiefs -340

Jaguars +275

Total

Over 45.5 (-115)

Under 45.5 (-105)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Picks

The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling with their six-game winning streak as it looks like they're clicking on all cylinders. Week 8 sees them face a familiar foe, the Denver Broncos, on the road.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown for over 300 yards against the Broncos defense in his past three games, including 306 yards in their last matchup. Take the over of 285.5 yards at -110 this week.

Russell Wilson threw for just 95 yards on 13 of 22 passing against Kansas City in their first matchup. This could be a bit of a risk but take the over of 205.5 yards at -110 in hopes the game becomes high-scoring.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Key injuries

Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton (Wrist) - Out

S Mike Edwards (Elbow) - Unspecified

RB Jerick McKinnon (Groin) - Unspecified

WR Justin Watson (Back) - Unspecified

K Harrison Butker (Illness) - Unspecified

Broncos

RB Dwayne Washington (Knee) - Unspecified

S Justin Simmons (Hip) - Unspecified

OLB Baron Browning (Wrist) - Unspecified

T Garett Bolles (Hip) - Unspecified

WR Brandon Johnson (Hamstring) - Questionable

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Head-to-head

The Kansas City Chiefs are 72-55 all-time against the Denver Broncos. They last played in Week 6 of the 2023 season, in which the Chiefs won by a score of 19-8. It was Kansas City's 16th straight win over Denver.

Chiefs vs. Broncos predictions

The Chiefs have defeated the Broncos by single digits in three of their past five games. These AFC West games, like most divisional games, are close regardless of record. Denver's season is on the line, and it needs a second-straight win to rejuvenate its season.

However, it's hard to bet against Mahomes as he's 29-3 against AFC West teams in his career. Even more, he's 12-0 versus Denver in his career and now the Chiefs defense is looking better than ever.

Prediction: Kansas City gets the win by a 31-17 score over Denver.