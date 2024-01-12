The 2023-24 NFL playoffs are here, and the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins tussle presents one of the biggest storylines.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is returning to the city that drafted him in 2017, and some vitriol can be expected, given the comments he made before the teams' first meeting in Frankfurt. But beyond that, there are also other variables in play.

The Chiefs looked vulnerable in the regular season, going a pedestrian 11-6 in their second Super Bowl defense under Andy Reid. The main story surrounding them (other than Travis Kelce's burgeoning relationship with Taylor Swift) has been a litany of dropped passes by the WR corps.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins had been dominating the AFC East before a late collapse cost them the divisional title. They have not made the Divisional Round since 2000, their first season since Dan Marino's retirement.

Miami Dolphins' injury report for 2023-24 Wild Card Round

As of this writing, the following Dolphins players are on the injury report:

CB Xavien Howard (foot)

S DeShon Elliott (calf)

S Jevon Holland (knees)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle)

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

Of the four, only Howard is listed as out. The rest are questionable, but that may change come Friday.

Raheem Mostert's injury update

Raheem Mostert is still carrying knee and ankle injuries, putting his participation in the game into doubt. He sat out the 14-21 loss against the Buffalo Bills that decided the AFC East winner.

The Dolphins are hoping that he can be healthy enough to play on Saturday, as he finally broke out in 2023 with a career-high 1,012 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns after battling injuries and midseason releases early in his career.

Jaylen Waddle's injury update

Jaylen Waddle meanwhile, is dealing with an ankle injury, also making him doubtful. He has not played since Christmas Eve, when he had a single 50-yard catch to help the Dolphins defeat the Dallas Cowboys 22-20.

Tyreek Hill's injury update

Speaking of Waddle, his backfield partner Tyreek Hill picked up a quad injury, but he was not on the injury report on Thursday. He had been a limited participant on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs' injury report for 2023-24 Wild Card Round

For the Chiefs, their injury report is rather small:

OT Wanya Morris (concussion)

WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle)

LS Justyn Ross (hamstring)

Of the three, only Morris has been definitively ruled out.

Kadarius Toney's injury update

Kadarius Toney's injury combination makes him questionable for Saturday's game. He has been the subject of ridicule and criticism all season long for his penchant for game-costing mistakes, whether it be a dropped pass or offside penalty.

The game will stream exclusively on Peacock, but viewers in Miami and Kansas City can catch a TV simulcast on WTVJ and KSHB.