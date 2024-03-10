Chris Jones Chiefs contact: Everything we know on DT's massive 5-year extension

Chris Jones has reportedly agreed a lucrative five-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs and will receive $95 million in guaranteed money.

The deal comes on the back of another strong season for the player, who helped the team retain their Super Bowl crown.

The specific details for Jones' bumper contract extension are yet to be revealed. However, reports suggest that the Chiefs star could become the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, in terms of average annual value.

Ironically, Jones wears the No. 95 jersey for the Chiefs and will receive $95 million guaranteed from his new contract. His total contract value is projected to be somewhere between $158 million and $170 million.

Jones was on course to enter the agency market before his extension. His new deal will tie him down to the franchise through the 2028 NFL season.

As per Spotrac, Jones has made $90,172,958 in career earnings with the Chiefs in eight seasons. He's now set to make more than double that amount in the next five years.

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million contract extension with Kansas City in 2020. In Sept. 2023, he agreed a restructured one-year contract worth $19.5 million with the Chiefs.

A look at Chris Jones' stats in the 2023 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Chris Jones had another solid season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

He has racked up 50 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and four passes defended across 16 games in the regular season.

Jones, who was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, helped the team clinch the AFC West , where they finished with an 11-6 record. The player also earned his fifth Pro Bowl honors.

In four playoff games, Jones recorded eight tackles, 0.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He played a pivotal role in helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers.

It was the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl win and their third in five years.