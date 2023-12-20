If you're still in the fantasy playoffs and faced with the decision between Puka Nacua and Chris Olave, the decision can be make or break. This week, it is vital to get all starting decisions correct, and these two both look like intriguing options on paper. Given their ADP at the beginning of the year, it's very possible that teams have both. If so, we've got you covered.

Chris Olave vs Puka Nacua: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 16?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Chris Olave a good fantasy pick?

Chris Olave has been a pretty good fantasy pick this year. Assuming the number one wideout role in the New Orleans Saints role has come with an uptick in usage and a lot of fantasy points.

Unfortunately, it has also come with Derek Carr throwing him the ball. Carr has been inconsistent all year, and he's not been who the Saints thought they were getting. Olave gets targets regardless, but the catchability of the passes varies.

This week, Olave is Questionable and may not even play. Even if he does, he's very hobbled and has been dealing with several bumps and bruises over the last few weeks. He does face the 18th-ranked opposing WR defense, though.

Is Puka Nacua a good fantasy pick?

Puka Nacua might be the waiver wire addition of the year, so he has definitely been a good fantasy pick. In Week 16, however, he has a very tough defense on tap. The New Orleans Saints have been brutal against wide receivers, allowing the third-fewest points to them.

With that said, Nacua has almost become matchup proof. Matthew Stafford loves getting him the ball, and it is very likely that Marshon Lattimore shades Cooper Kupp. That will leave Nacua with a more favorable matchup on the second corner.

Nacua is also healthy, which goes a long way at this stage of the season. A potential Rookie of the Year winner, Nacua is likely in line for a solid day despite a tough matchup.

Chris Olave vs Puka Nacua: Who should I start?

Our fantasy analyzer suggests that Puka Nacua is the better start here, and it's tough to disagree. He's just been that good all season that it's hard to see anyone truly slowing him down at this point.

Start Chris Olave this week in fantasy football?

Furthermore, Olave may not even play. The Saints and Rams play each other, but it's a Thursday Night matchup. Given how banged up Olave is and since he didn't play last week, it remains unlikely that he even suits up.

Even if he does, the short week indicates that he will not be at his full strength and will likely see a performance dip. If he's not at his best, then the entire Saints offense is going to struggle. For that reason, it's advisable to go with Nacua this week.