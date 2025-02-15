Christian Kirk replacements: 5 players who can take over Jaguars WR's role

Going into the 2025 offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of uncertainties at wideout other than Brian Thomas Jr. However, one thing that is almost certain is that Christian Kirk will be cut or traded after suffering injuries for the past two seasons.

Ad

Before suffering a season-ending injury, Gabe Davis, who was predicted to be Trevor Lawrence's go-to receiver ahead of the 2024 season, was also a major letdown.

Now that Kirk is expected to be cut or moved, let's examine five potential replacements for the 28-year-old receiver that the Jags could acquire in free agency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 Receivers the Jaguars could sign to replace Christian Kirk

1) Chris Godwin

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin - Source: Getty

One excellent wide receiver the Jacksonville Jaguars could consider adding before the 2025 campaign is Chris Godwin.

Ad

Godwin enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2024 season (50 catches, 576 yards, 5 TDs in seven games) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before suffering an ankle injury that required surgery.

Godwin will probably be less expensive to pick up in free agency than some other receivers, such as Tee Higgins, because of the injury he suffered. So, since he seems to be the ideal offensive partner for Brian Thomas Jr., the Jaguars should be happy to pay a respectable amount to acquire him.

Ad

2) Tutu Atwell

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Over the past two seasons, Tutu Atwell has clearly fallen behind Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver pecking order. Additionally, he has been competing for playing time with Demarcus Robinson, so it seems unlikely that he would sign a new contract with the Rams.

Ad

The dynamic wide receiver, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has been a solid supplemental option for Los Angeles. He might be another good pass target for Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville's scheme, and his ability to extend the field might also be useful.

3) Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore of the Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

The New York Jets selected Elijah Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, in his four years in the NFL with the Jets and the Cleveland Browns, he has not yet proven himself as a reliable wide receiver.

Ad

Although Moore wasn't very reliable, his role with the Browns increased in the second half of 2024, and he showed flashes that he would be good enough to obtain a multi-year contract in free agency.

With a quarterback like Lawrence, Moore might get a fresh start with the Jaguars and prove to be worth the risk.

Moore might be the kind of seasoned wideout Jacksonville needs in 2025, with Brian Thomas Jr. expected to be the team's main receiver.

Ad

4) Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton of the New York Giants - Source: Getty

Receiver Darius Slayton is scheduled to enter free agency after the New York Giants failed to offer him a contract extension last summer. He will be able to sign with a team that needs receivers, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ad

Slayton is definitely not a top wide receiver, but he could be a solid secondary or even third option for Jacksonville. That claim is supported by his four 700-yard seasons in his first five NFL seasons.

Trevor Lawrence's quarterbacking skills in the Jaguars' attack could also improve Slayton's game.

5) Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins - Source: Imagn

Tee Higgins has frequently been mentioned as a free agent option the Jacksonville Jaguars should be looking at, and it makes sense why. With four 900-plus-yard seasons in five years, Higgins is expected to be the top wide receiver available in March.

Ad

In addition to the possibility of playing with Brian Thomas Jr., Higgins would likely be interested in teaming up with a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence.

If Higgins considers all the factors, the Jaguars is a good landing spot for him as well, even if they haven't historically been a top choice for free agent signings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.