Christian Wilkins replacements: 3 players Dolphins could draft in 2024 ft. Byron Murphy II

Christian Wilkins has spent his entire career with the Miami Dolphins. He has been one of the most productive interior defensive linemen in the NFL during his five seasons with the franchise. That includes totaling 20.5 sacks, with career-best nine of them coming in last season.

Despite his breakout year in Miami, the Dolphins declined to sign Christian Wilkins to an extension. He instead decided to depart for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 NFL free agency period. That will potentially be a major blow to their defense, as he was one of the anhors of the entire unit.

Fortunately,for the Dolphins, they will have an opportunity to find a replacement for Christian Wilkins during the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. While they have just six picks this year, two of them will come in the first two rounds. Here are some defensive tackles they could target in this draft class:

Dolphins DT targets in 2024 NFL Draft to replace Christian Wilkins

#1 Braden Fiske, Florida State Seminoles

With the Miami Dolphins owning the 21st overall pick, they should have their choice of some of the best defensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft class, if they choose to target the position. They could also have the option of trading back a few spots and still landing one. picking up additional picks in the process.

Braden Fiske creaes an opportunity for this type of a situation, as he's projected to be a second-round pick in most mock drafts. If the Dolphins target him, they could potentially trade out of their 21st pick and back into the early-second round to select him.

#2 Byron Murphy II, Texas Longhorns

Defensive tackles often serve as some of the unsung heroes of a sucessful defensive unit. Elite options can be extemely valuable, and Byron Murphy II may be the best propsepct this year.

Murphy has been able to produce plenty of pressure from the interior, including five sacks last year, which is a rare and desirable trait for the position. If he's available when the Dolphins are on the clock, he makes for an ideal Christian Wilkins replacement.

#3 Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois Fighting Illini

Jer'Zhan Newton has consistently shown improvements to his game during his college football career. He also represents another rare interior defensive lineman who has been able to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Newton has a solid 18 sacks during his career, but his last two seasons have been what makes him a highly rated prospect. He combined to record 13 sacks in just his last two seasons, which is more than many of the edge rushers in this year's draft class, so he could be on the Dolphins' radar.