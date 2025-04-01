Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft: Updated projections after Ja’Marr Chase’s blockbuster contract extension

The Cincinnati Bengals failed to make the playoffs in 2024 as it was a disappointing year.

After a down season, the Bengals did make two key re-signings. Cincinnati signed Ja'Marr Chase to a four-year, $161 million extension, which will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The Bengals also signed Tee Higgins to a four-year, $115-million contract.

The Bengals enter the 2025 NFL Draft with several needs on defense. Cincinnati has six picks in total and doesn't have a seventh-round pick.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

Round 1, Pick 17: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Cincinnati Bengals need to focus on defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the 17th pick, the Bengals take on Kenneth Grant.

Grant was a star defensive tackle at Michigan and will be able to shore up the Bengals' defensive line, which was an issue last season. Grant recorded 32 tackles and three sacks last season at Michigan.

Round 2, Pick 49: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

In Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator, Walter Nolen fell to the second round, so the Bengals jumped at the chance to select him.

Nolen would be a key part of the Bengals' defense and help solidify the line. He recorded 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season at Ole Miss.

Round 3, Pick 81: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

For the third straight pick, Cincinnati selects another defensive player. With the 81st pick, the Bengals take South Carolina Gamecocks pass rusher Kyle Kennard.

With the future of Trey Hendrickson in the air, the Bengals need to get more pass rushers, and Kennard would be a key part of it. He recorded 28 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season in his lone season at South Carolina.

Round 4, Pick 119: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

Although Cincinnati re-signed Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals could use more weapons. In the fourth round, the Bengals select Tai Felton out of Maryland.

Felton could learn from Chase and Higgins and be a depth receiver. He recorded 96 receptions for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. He can be a good deep-ball threat and make the Bengals' offense even more explosive.

Round 5, Pick 153: Jackson Slater, OG, Sacramento State

The Bengals' offensive line has been improved as of late, but Cincinnati still could use more depth.

In the fifth round, Cincinnati selects Jackson Slater, an offensive guard out of Sacramento State. Slater would be a developmental offensive lineman, but he still would have to have a good camp to make the team.

Even if he doesn't crack the 53-man roster, Slater could potentially sneak onto the practice squad.

Round 6, Pick 193: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada

With the Bengals' final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cincinnati goes back to defense to select Kitan Crawford.

Crawford would compete for a backup safety job but also chip in on special teams in 2025. Crawford recorded 76 tackles, six pass defenses, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

He played five years in college, four at Texas and one at Nevada, so he has plenty of experience.

