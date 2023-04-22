Bengals draft needs: Top 3 areas Cincinnati must target for Super Bowl run

The Cincinnati Bengals were very close to making back-to-back Super Bowl appearances last season. But they narrowly lost the AFC Conference Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Some people might attribute the loss to big-game nerves, while others might say that the Chiefs simply had a better team, and we agree with the latter.

For all the good that the Cincinnati Bengals front office has done, they still need to improve the roster to compete with the best the NFL offers. The next step will be to ace the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bengals need to build on their strengths and curb their weaknesses. They could do this by drafting smartly to surround All-Pro QB Joe Burrow with the right weapons and protection.

Joey Cool is easily a top-five quarterback in today's National Football League. Hence, he deserves a top-five roster to work with. Let's take a look at three positions where the Bengals most keenly need to improve their resources.

#1 Tight End

Darnell Washington

The Bengals could use some fresh faces in their tight-end room. The Bengals lost their lead tight end, Hayden Hurst, via free agency; he led the position in targets (68), catches (52), and yards (414).

Hurst needs to be replaced, and the Bengals could do so by selecting a big-bodied tight end like Darnell Washington in this month's Draft.

Washington would make a massive target for Joe Burrow. Washington was behind Brock Bowers for most of his Georgia career, but that doesn't mean he can't catch passes like the best. Furthermore, he is an excellent blocker.

#2 Cornerback

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have a stacked cornerback room, but the problem is that most of the players in this room are in the last year of their contracts. Chidobe Awuize, Sidney Jones IV, Jalen Davis, and Chris Lammons fall under that category.

Hence, the Bengals should consider strengthening the position via this month's Draft. They could go for Clark Phillips, a Utah State University star last season. The Bengals actually met with Phillips at the combine and he seemed to think that he would be a good fit for Lou Anarumo's defense.

#3 Running Back

NFL Combine

The Bengals running back room looks good on paper, with Joe Mixon, Chris Evans, and Trayveon Williams being as solid as it gets in the AFC. However, this could all change with Mixon facing some legal troubles off the Gridiron.

Currently, most elite running backs are off the market, so it would be a good idea to draft a backfield threat in this week's Draft.

Tulane University RB Tyjae Spears should tick the box, as the dynamic backfield star has all the makings for a Cincinnati back. He racked up 1,581 yards on the ground and rushed for 19 touchdowns. Furthermore, he could bring a different dynamic to a running back room that lacked ideas for large chunks of last season.

What Picks do the Cincinnati Bengals have in 2023?

The Bengals have seven total selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, namely:

Round 1, Pick 28

Round 2, Pick 60

Round 3, Pick 92

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 163

Round 6, Pick 206

Round 7, Pick 246

Interestingly, the Bengals still have all of their original picks (and only possess them). They are yet to deal away or add any new picks via trade. They also received no compensatory picks from the NFL, leaving their total at seven.

It will be interesting to observe what the Cincinnati Bengals do with these picks, as their performance in the 2023 NFL Draft could fast-track them to being serious Super Bowl contenders for the next decade and then some.

