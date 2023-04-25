Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft 2023: Picks, Team Needs and Predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the teams to beat in the NFL, and they were almost unstoppable last year.

They played fabulous football all year round, only to be stopped in the AFC Conference Game by the soon-to-be Super Bowl LVII champions Kansas City Chiefs. Hence, the Bengals front office will look to ace the draft and give Joe Burrow and co the support they need to go one better.

So, without further ado, let's showcase the Bengals' draft picks, needs and potential solutions to their needs.

Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft 2023 Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals have the following needs ahead of next week's NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 28

Round 2, Pick 60

Round 3, Pick 92

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 163

Round 6, Pick 206

Round 7, Pick 246

Cincinnati Bengals Team Needs

The Cincinnati Bengals have several positions that could use strengthening, but the following three are the most pressing needs.

#1 Tight end

The Bengals also could use some added weaponry at the tight end position. Joe Burrow only targeted TEs 16.3% of the time in 2022, which was 30th in the league. That's likely because the Bengals need an elite pass-catching TE for Burrow to confidently sling the rock to.

#2 Defensive back

The Cincinnati Bengals' best defensive back is Chidobe Awuize. Due to an injury-riddled season, he only played 45% of the defensive snaps.

Of course, this wasn't a problem in the regular season, but it was a huge one in the postseason. The other players in the DB room, like Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Sidney Jones IV, have way to go before they can reach Awuize's level.

#3 Running back

On paper, the Cincinnati Bengals running back room looks excellent to go. However, there's a massive spanner in the works.

Joe Mixon is facing legal issues, and there are rumors that the Bengals could release him. It's too early to see whether those rumors are legitimate or fake news, though.

Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft 2023 Predictions

Here's how the Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft 2023 could pan out.

Pick No. 28. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

A star of the 2023 NFL Combine, Deonte Banks has ideal size for the position at 6' 2" and 205 pounds and has proven himself to be an asset in the running game. He's a raw prospect and should learn a lot from the Bengals ' geniuses in the backroom.

Pick No. 60. Cody Mauch, JJG, North Dakota State

Cody Mauch is a former tight end who bulked up to become one of the best left tackles in the nation and is one of those glass eaters that offensive line coach Frank Pollack covets.

Pick No. 92. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Finally, a tight end to correct their fears at the crucial offensive position. Luke Musgrave is the nephew of former Oregon and NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave, and his father, Doug, played quarterback for two years at Oregon.

He knows his way around the gridiron and had a college stat line of 11 catches for 169 yards in his senior year.

Pick No. 131. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Another way to correct a thin position, the Bengals are primed to select UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet with their 131st overall pick.

Charbonnet ran for over 1,000 yards in his last two seasons with the Bruins and scored 27 touchdowns. He's a stud and could improve their offense for the next half decade.

Pick No. 165. Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia

Dante Stills is a 6' 3.5" and 286 pounds defensive tackle with a mean streak. He has drawn comparisons with Aaron Donald and Geno Atkins. If he can play like any of those legends, the Bengals will have their DT of the present and future.

Pick No. 206. Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State

Hickman is a starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes and should slot in seamlessly at nickel back for the Bengals. Hickman has the size - 6' 1" and 207 pounds - to be successful, but he must improve his consistency if he wishes to last in the NFL.

Pick No. 248. Jon Gaines II, IOL, UCLA

Jon Gaines II has the potential to find a place on the roster as a career backup, which is about what you would expect from a seventh-round pick. Let's see if he could morph into a regular starter on a stacked Cincinnati Bengals roster.

