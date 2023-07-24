Cincinnati Bengals training camp 2023: Tee Higgins' extension-eligible activities and other storylines to follow 

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals opened their 2023 training camp for rookies and quarterbacks.

Among the major storylines around the franchise, Joe Burrow made his long-awaited return to the Kettering Health Practice Fields. The quarterback is reportedly seeking a new contract from the Bengals, which could make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Thanks to Burrow, Cincinnati has one of the most potent offenses in the league. However, the signal caller also has a number of sturdy attacking weapons around him, including Tee Higgins.

Higgins is entering the final year of his contract with the Bengals. Cincinnati is reportedly prioritizing an extension of its star receiver as well.

In 2022, Higgins racked up 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns as the Bengals reached the AFC Championship game. The wideout recorded the second-highest touchdowns for the team, only behind Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals have also added a Super Bowl winner in Orlando Brown Jr. to their offensive line. The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle is a four-time Pro Bowler and will play a big role for Cincinnati in the upcoming season.

The Cincinnati Bengals handed out contracts to all of their eight NFL Draft picks in 2023. However, one player to watch out for is Myles Murphy.

The defensive end earned First-Time All-ACC honors in 2022 with the Clemson Tigers and was a first-round pick for Cincainnti. Murphy is 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, which should help him settle in well in the league.

Cincinnati Bengals' schedule for the 2023 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Here's a look at the full 2023 regular-season schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals:

Week 1: at Browns on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 10)

Week 2: vs. Ravens on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17)

Week 3: vs. Rams on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Sept. 25)

Week 4: at Titans on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 1)

Week 5: at Cardinals on FOX at 4:05 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8)

Week 6: vs. Seahawks on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 15)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at 49ers on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 29)

Week 9: vs. Bills on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 5)

Week 10: vs. Texans on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12)

Week 11: at Ravens on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday, Nov. 16)

Week 12: vs. Steelers on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 26)

Week 13: at Jaguars on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Dec. 4)

Week 14: vs. Colts on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)

Week 15: vs. Vikings: TBD

Week 16: at Steelers on NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET (Saturday, Dec. 23)

Week 17: at Chiefs on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 31)

Week 18: vs. Browns: TBD

