Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 injury report vs. 49ers: Latest on Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and more

The Cincinnati Bengals started off the 2023 NFL season in the worst way possible. The franchise was losing games that they'd typically win, and their franchise QB was dealing with injury issues. Thankfully for Bengals fans, the team has bounced back, and good vibes have returned to the locker room.

The franchise's next test will be a crunch matchup against a wounded San Francisco 49ers team. The 49ers started 2023 with a five-game winning streak. However, they've lost their last two games and should be desperate for a win.

Hence, this game promises to be a classic when it's all said and done. In this piece, we will take a look at the Cincinnati Bengals' injury report. We will also shine the light on two of the Bengals' biggest stars and explore their injury updates ahead of Week 8. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 injury report

According to the Cincinnati Bengals official website, the franchise had five players on the injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers. These players were dealing with various issues and are in differing stages of recovery.

On the list, two of the five players will certainly miss the game as they didn't practice with the team in the days leading up to the game. These players are Akeem Davis-Gaither and Chase Brown. The other three players, namely Orlando Brown, Devin Harper, and Josh Tupou were full participants in the last training session, so they'll be available for selection against San Francisco.

Joe Burrow injury update

For the first time all season, Cincinnati Bengals franchise QB Joe Burrow is nowhere near the injury report ahead of an NFL game. The former No. 1 overall Draft pick has dealt with a calf strain all season long, but he didn't let that stop him from leading the franchise. He played through a calf injury to lead his team to their first win of the season against Los Angeles Rams on Week 3.

Burrow is now ready to take over the Bengals' offense and showcase why he was selected to the Pro Bowl last year. The highest-paid player in NFL history will take to the Gridiron in Week 8, and his fans will hope that the extended rest period will be the fuel that Burrow needs to lead the franchise on yet another deep playoff run.

Tee Higgins injury update

Just like his franchise QB, pacy wide receiver Tee Higgins is off the injury report for the first time this season. The Cincinnati Bengals WR2 has dealt with a rib injury this season, and this has limited him to just four games in 2023. Hence, Higgins has a paltry 14 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a contract year.

Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor even came out to defend his pass catcher's performances due to his niggling injuries. Taylor took it upon himself to attribute Higgins' lack of production while playing with the pain of a rib fracture, citing his mere presence as an impact in the offense.

Tee Higgins, when fit, is arguably a top-three WR2 in the NFL, and he's definitely not number two. However, injuries have yet to be kind to him in his contract year. The first step was to regain health, and then next up is to show that he still got it.