Sean Payton made waves during training camp. The Denver Broncos went on a rant about how he found the team in a state of disarray after a one-year tenure by Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired late in the season and became the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets.

While the game lost a ton of its glamour after Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season following his Achilles injury in Week 1, there was still some expectation about a revenge game for Hackett. Sure, both teams are not good, but beating Sean Payton certainly had to feel nice for the Jets' offensive coordinator.

But the Jets' players also made it personal for Hackett. After entering the field prior to the Week 5 contest, New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah was spotted telling his teammates that "they made it personal" and to win the game for Hackett:

The Jets players wanted to obliterate Sean Payton

What did Sean Payton say about Nathaniel Hackett?

Sean Payton took the NFL world by surprise on July after an interview criticizing everything involving the past iteration of the Denver Broncos. As the team geared up for the season and started its training camp, the head coach gave his thoughts on what transpired during the 2022 season, and frankly, nobody was safe.

During his interview, Payton wanted to make sure that, in his view, everything done the previous year was wrong and he would make things different in 2023. Lots of freedom were given to quarterback Russell Wilson, who earned a massive paycheck following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks but struggled massively during the year.

The Broncos traded a lot of assets for Russell Wilson, but he was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in 2022, failing to meet expectations following such a huge deal and a large contract extension.

In short, Payton torn Nathaniel Hackett's 2022 job to shreds.

Now, after the loss to the New York Jets, the Broncos are sitting in a 1-4 record with no playoff hopes and not much to be excited about the remainder of the year. The Jets aren't much better at 2-3, but they know they're in this situation due to the Rodgers' injury and they were able to avenge Payton's words.