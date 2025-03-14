Cleveland Browns 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after quiet start to free agency

The Cleveland Browns have some work to do in the 2025 NFL offseason after an extremely disappointing season last year. One of the best ways for them to rebound will be focusing on the upcoming draft to add as much talent as possible, especially in their offensive skill positions. Here's one way they can approach the situation in the following mock draft.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 3 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 2: Travis Hunter, DB/WR, Colorado Buffaloes

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Cleveland Browns will select Travis Hunter with the second-overall pick. He is one of the most dynamic overall prospects this year after winning the Heisman Trophy for last season. Whether he plays wide receiver, cornerback, or both, he can provide them with some much-needed talent. They need to improve the overall construction of their roster, and given Hunter's unique skillset, he is probably the most equipped to do so.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 33: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Longhorns

The Browns offense is in desperate need of play-makers, as well as depth at wide receiver behind Jerry Jeudy. Potentially selecting Matthew Golden will help them to solve both of these issues. He recorded one of the fastest times in the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, so he should be able to contribute to opening things up in their passing attack.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 67: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee Volunteers

Nick Chubb is currently without a contract in the 2025 NFL free agency period, but he is reportedly not expected to return the Browns this year. They still have Jerome Ford on their roster, but adding a dynamic back like Dylan Sampson would seemingly benefit their entire offense. He is likely to be more explosive than Ford and the two of them can potentially serve in a backfield committee.

#4 - Rounds 3, Pick 94: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

Myles Garrett opened the offseason by publicly requesting a trade. The two sides apparently worked out their differences, which resulted in the franchise signing him to the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history.

This reduces the need for them to improve their edge rushers this year, but they still lack overall depth at the position. Princely Umanmielen is a high-upside prospect that could be an absolute steal in the third round if he's still available.

