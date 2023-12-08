Cleveland Browns injury report: Latest on Amari Cooper, David Njoku and more for Week 14 vs Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns will lock horns with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.

The game will happen on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Browns (7-5) are second in the AFC North. However, Kevin Stefanski's side has a few injury concerns to key players heading into this weekend's game against the Jaguars.

Cleveland Browns injury report for Week 14

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

Amari Cooper's injury update

Cooper exited the Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams with a head injury. The Browns later revealed that the wideout was under the league's concussion protocols. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a rib injury.

However, Cooper was a limited participant in training on Friday. The Browns have listed Cooper as questionable for the Week 14 game against the Jaguars.

Cooper has been one of the key offensive weapons for Cleveland this season. He has racked up 799 yards and two touchdowns on 50 receptions.

David Njoku's injury update

Njoku (knee) was not seen in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Initial reports claimed that the tight end was given a rest before Week 14.

On Friday, Njoku was a limited participant in practice. However, he is listed as active on the Browns roster and should be able to play against the Jaguars this weekend.

Njoku has posted 509 yards and two touchdowns on 53 receptions this season.

Denzel Ward's injury update

Ward suffered a shoulder injury during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 19. The cornerback was also sidelined for the past two games.

However, Ward was a limited participant in training this week and could return to action for the Cleveland Browns this weekend. He is listed as questionable for the Week 14 clash against Jacksonville.

Before his shoulder injury, Ward recorded 29 tackles, ten pass breakups and one interception this season.