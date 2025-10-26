Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 NFL season
The Cleveland Browns (2-5) will square off against the New England Patriots (5-2) in Week 8 of the 2205 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ahead of the Browns vs. Patriots game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup for Week 8
Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on offense vs. the Patriots:
Position
Starter
QB
Dillon Gabriel
RB
Quinshon Judkins
WR
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Isaiah Bond
WR
Jamari Thrash
TE
David Njoku
LT
Cam Robinson
LG
Joel Bitonio
C
Ethan Pocic
RG
Wyatt Teller
RT
Jack Conklin
Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on defense vs. the Patriots:
Position
Starter
LDE
Myles Garrett
LDT
Maliek Collins
RDT
Mason Graham
RDE
Isaiah McGuire
WLB
Mohamoud Diabate
MLB
Carson Schwesinger
SLB
Devin Bush
LCB
Denzel Ward
SS
Grant Delpit
FS
Ronnie Hickman
RCB
Tyson Campbell
NB
Myles Harden
Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on special teams vs. the Patriots:
Position
Starter
PK
Andre Szmyt
P
Corey Bojorquez
H
Corey Bojorquez
PR
Gage Larvadain
KR
Dylan Sampson
LS
Rex Sunahara
New England Patriots projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on offense vs. the Browns:
Position
Starter
QB
Drake Maye
RB
Rhamondre Stevenson
WR
Stefon Diggs
WR
Kayshon Boutte
WR
Mack Hollins
TE
Hunter Henry
FB
Jack Westover
LT
Will Campbell
LG
Jared Wilson
C
Garrett Bradbury
RG
Mike Onwenu
RT
Morgan Moses
Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on defense vs. the Browns:
Position
Starter
LDE
Christian Barmore
NT
Khyiris Tonga
RDE
Milton Williams
WLB
Harold Landry III
LILB
Robert Spillane
RILB
Christian Elliss
SLB
K'Lavon Chaisson
LCB
Carlton Davis III
SS
Jaylinn Hawkins
FS
Craig Woodson
RCB
Christian Gonzalez
NB
Marcus Jones
Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on special teams vs. the Browns:
Position
Starter
PK
Andy Borregales
P
Bryce Baringer
H
Bryce Baringer
PR
Marcus Jones
KR
Efton Chism III
LS
Julian Ashby
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots depth chart for Week 8
Cleveland Browns depth chart
Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Dillon Gabriel
Shedeur Sanders (Q)
Bailey Zappe
Deshaun Watson (O)
RB
Quinshon Judkins
Jerome Ford
Dylan Sampson
Raheim Sanders
WR
Jerry Jeudy
Malachi Corley
DeAndre Carter (IR)
-
WR
Isaiah Bond
Gage Larvadain
-
-
WR
Jamari Thrash
Cedric Tillman (IR)
-
-
TE
David Njoku (Q)
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Whiteheart
-
LT
Cam Robinson
KT Leveston
Dawand Jones (IR)
-
LG
Joel Bitonio
Teven Jenkins
-
-
C
Ethan Pocic
Luke Wypler
Justin Osborne (IR)
-
RG
Wyatt Teller
Zak Zinter
-
-
RT
Jack Conklin
Cornelius Lucas
KT Leveston
Dawand Jones (IR)
Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Myles Garrett
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Cameron Thomas
-
LDT
Maliek Collins
Shelby Harris
Sam Kamara
-
RDT
Mason Graham
Mike Hall Jr.
Adin Huntington (Q)
-
RDE
Isaiah McGuire
Alex Wright
-
-
WLB
Mohamoud Diabate
Jerome Baker
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (O)
-
MLB
Carson Schwesinger
Nathaniel Watson (IR)
-
-
SLB
Devin Bush
Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
Winston Reid (IR)
-
LCB
Denzel Ward
Jarrick Bernard-Converse
Anthony Kendall (IR)
-
SS
Grant Delpit
Rayshawn Jenkins
-
-
FS
Ronnie Hickman
Donovan McMillon
Damontae Kazee
-
RCB
Tyson Campbell
Dom Jones
Tre Avery
Martin Emerson Jr. (IR)
NB
Myles Harden
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Andre Szmyt
-
-
-
P
Corey Bojorquez
-
-
-
H
Corey Bojorquez
-
-
-
PR
Gage Larvadain
Isaiah Bond
DeAndre Carter (IR)
-
KR
Dylan Sampson
Jerome Ford
Malachi Corley
Jamari Thrash
LS
Rex Sunahara
-
-
-
New England Patriots depth chart
Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Drake Maye
Joshua Dobbs
Tommy DeVito
-
RB
Rhamondre Stevenson
TreVeyon Henderson
Terrell Jennings
Antonio Gibson (IR)
WR
Stefon Diggs
DeMario Douglas
-
-
WR
Kayshon Boutte
Kyle Williams
-
-
WR
Mack Hollins
Efton Chism III
-
-
TE
Hunter Henry
Austin Hooper
-
-
FB
Jack Westover
Brock Lampe (IR)
-
-
LT
Will Campbell
Vederian Lowe
-
-
LG
Jared Wilson
Ben Brown
Caedan Wallace
-
C
Garrett Bradbury
Ben Brown
-
-
RG
Mike Onwenu
Yasir Durant (IR)
-
-
RT
Morgan Moses
Marcus Bryant
-
-
Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Christian Barmore
Joshua Farmer
-
-
NT
Khyiris Tonga
Eric Gregory
Jaquelin Roy (IR)
-
RDE
Milton Williams
Cory Durden
-
-
WLB
Harold Landry III
Keion White
Caleb Murphy
-
LILB
Robert Spillane
Marte Mapu
-
-
RILB
Christian Elliss
Jahlani Tavai
Jack Gibbens
-
SLB
K'Lavon Chaisson
Anfernee Jennings
Elijah Ponder
-
LCB
Carlton Davis III
Charles Woods
-
-
SS
Jaylinn Hawkins
Kyle Dugger (Q)
Brenden Schooler
Richie Grant
FS
Craig Woodson
Dell Pettus
-
-
RCB
Christian Gonzalez
Alex Austin
Marcellas Dial Jr. (IR)
-
NB
Marcus Jones
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Andy Borregales
-
-
-
P
Bryce Baringer
-
-
-
H
Bryce Baringer
-
-
-
PR
Marcus Jones
DeMario Douglas
-
-
KR
Efton Chism III
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
LS
Julian Ashby
-
-
-
How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 game
The Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots Week 8 game will be broadcast live on Fox, with Chris Myers (play-by-play) with Mark Schlereth (analyst) on the call. Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.
Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.