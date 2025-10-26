The Cleveland Browns (2-5) will square off against the New England Patriots (5-2) in Week 8 of the 2205 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Ahead of the Browns vs. Patriots game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup for Week 8

Cleveland Browns projected starting lineup

Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on offense vs. the Patriots:

Position Starter QB Dillon Gabriel RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jerry Jeudy WR Isaiah Bond WR Jamari Thrash TE David Njoku LT Cam Robinson LG Joel Bitonio C Ethan Pocic RG Wyatt Teller RT Jack Conklin

Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on defense vs. the Patriots:

Position Starter LDE Myles Garrett LDT Maliek Collins RDT Mason Graham RDE Isaiah McGuire WLB Mohamoud Diabate MLB Carson Schwesinger SLB Devin Bush LCB Denzel Ward SS Grant Delpit FS Ronnie Hickman RCB Tyson Campbell NB Myles Harden

Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on special teams vs. the Patriots:

Position Starter PK Andre Szmyt P Corey Bojorquez H Corey Bojorquez PR Gage Larvadain KR Dylan Sampson LS Rex Sunahara

New England Patriots projected starting lineup

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on offense vs. the Browns:

Position Starter QB Drake Maye RB Rhamondre Stevenson WR Stefon Diggs WR Kayshon Boutte WR Mack Hollins TE Hunter Henry FB Jack Westover LT Will Campbell LG Jared Wilson C Garrett Bradbury RG Mike Onwenu RT Morgan Moses

Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on defense vs. the Browns:

Position Starter LDE Christian Barmore NT Khyiris Tonga RDE Milton Williams WLB Harold Landry III LILB Robert Spillane RILB Christian Elliss SLB K'Lavon Chaisson LCB Carlton Davis III SS Jaylinn Hawkins FS Craig Woodson RCB Christian Gonzalez NB Marcus Jones

Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on special teams vs. the Browns:

Position Starter PK Andy Borregales P Bryce Baringer H Bryce Baringer PR Marcus Jones KR Efton Chism III LS Julian Ashby

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots depth chart for Week 8

Cleveland Browns depth chart

Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Dillon Gabriel Shedeur Sanders (Q) Bailey Zappe Deshaun Watson (O) RB Quinshon Judkins Jerome Ford Dylan Sampson Raheim Sanders WR Jerry Jeudy Malachi Corley DeAndre Carter (IR) - WR Isaiah Bond Gage Larvadain - - WR Jamari Thrash Cedric Tillman (IR) - - TE David Njoku (Q) Harold Fannin Jr. Blake Whiteheart - LT Cam Robinson KT Leveston Dawand Jones (IR) - LG Joel Bitonio Teven Jenkins - - C Ethan Pocic Luke Wypler Justin Osborne (IR) - RG Wyatt Teller Zak Zinter - - RT Jack Conklin Cornelius Lucas KT Leveston Dawand Jones (IR)

Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Myles Garrett Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Cameron Thomas - LDT Maliek Collins Shelby Harris Sam Kamara - RDT Mason Graham Mike Hall Jr. Adin Huntington (Q) - RDE Isaiah McGuire Alex Wright - - WLB Mohamoud Diabate Jerome Baker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (O) - MLB Carson Schwesinger Nathaniel Watson (IR) - - SLB Devin Bush Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Winston Reid (IR) - LCB Denzel Ward Jarrick Bernard-Converse Anthony Kendall (IR) - SS Grant Delpit Rayshawn Jenkins - - FS Ronnie Hickman Donovan McMillon Damontae Kazee - RCB Tyson Campbell Dom Jones Tre Avery Martin Emerson Jr. (IR) NB Myles Harden - - -

Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Andre Szmyt - - - P Corey Bojorquez - - - H Corey Bojorquez - - - PR Gage Larvadain Isaiah Bond DeAndre Carter (IR) - KR Dylan Sampson Jerome Ford Malachi Corley Jamari Thrash LS Rex Sunahara - - -

New England Patriots depth chart

Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Drake Maye Joshua Dobbs Tommy DeVito - RB Rhamondre Stevenson TreVeyon Henderson Terrell Jennings Antonio Gibson (IR) WR Stefon Diggs DeMario Douglas - - WR Kayshon Boutte Kyle Williams - - WR Mack Hollins Efton Chism III - - TE Hunter Henry Austin Hooper - - FB Jack Westover Brock Lampe (IR) - - LT Will Campbell Vederian Lowe - - LG Jared Wilson Ben Brown Caedan Wallace - C Garrett Bradbury Ben Brown - - RG Mike Onwenu Yasir Durant (IR) - - RT Morgan Moses Marcus Bryant - -

Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Christian Barmore Joshua Farmer - - NT Khyiris Tonga Eric Gregory Jaquelin Roy (IR) - RDE Milton Williams Cory Durden - - WLB Harold Landry III Keion White Caleb Murphy - LILB Robert Spillane Marte Mapu - - RILB Christian Elliss Jahlani Tavai Jack Gibbens - SLB K'Lavon Chaisson Anfernee Jennings Elijah Ponder - LCB Carlton Davis III Charles Woods - - SS Jaylinn Hawkins Kyle Dugger (Q) Brenden Schooler Richie Grant FS Craig Woodson Dell Pettus - - RCB Christian Gonzalez Alex Austin Marcellas Dial Jr. (IR) - NB Marcus Jones - - -

Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Andy Borregales - - - P Bryce Baringer - - - H Bryce Baringer - - - PR Marcus Jones DeMario Douglas - - KR Efton Chism III TreVeyon Henderson Kyle Williams Rhamondre Stevenson LS Julian Ashby - - -

How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 game

The Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots Week 8 game will be broadcast live on Fox, with Chris Myers (play-by-play) with Mark Schlereth (analyst) on the call. Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

