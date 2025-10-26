  • home icon
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 26, 2025 12:49 GMT
New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 NFL season - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns (2-5) will square off against the New England Patriots (5-2) in Week 8 of the 2205 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Ahead of the Browns vs. Patriots game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup for Week 8

Cleveland Browns projected starting lineup

Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on offense vs. the Patriots:

PositionStarter
QBDillon Gabriel
RBQuinshon Judkins
WRJerry Jeudy
WRIsaiah Bond
WRJamari Thrash
TEDavid Njoku
LTCam Robinson
LGJoel Bitonio
CEthan Pocic
RGWyatt Teller
RTJack Conklin
Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on defense vs. the Patriots:

PositionStarter
LDEMyles Garrett
LDTMaliek Collins
RDTMason Graham
RDEIsaiah McGuire
WLBMohamoud Diabate
MLBCarson Schwesinger
SLBDevin Bush
LCBDenzel Ward
SSGrant Delpit
FSRonnie Hickman
RCBTyson Campbell
NBMyles Harden
Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on special teams vs. the Patriots:

PositionStarter
PKAndre Szmyt
PCorey Bojorquez
HCorey Bojorquez
PRGage Larvadain
KRDylan Sampson
LSRex Sunahara
New England Patriots projected starting lineup

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye - Source: Getty
New England Patriots QB Drake Maye - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on offense vs. the Browns:

PositionStarter
QBDrake Maye
RBRhamondre Stevenson
WRStefon Diggs
WRKayshon Boutte
WRMack Hollins
TEHunter Henry
FBJack Westover
LTWill Campbell
LGJared Wilson
CGarrett Bradbury
RGMike Onwenu
RTMorgan Moses
Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on defense vs. the Browns:

PositionStarter
LDEChristian Barmore
NTKhyiris Tonga
RDEMilton Williams
WLBHarold Landry III
LILBRobert Spillane
RILBChristian Elliss
SLBK'Lavon Chaisson
LCBCarlton Davis III
SSJaylinn Hawkins
FSCraig Woodson
RCBChristian Gonzalez
NBMarcus Jones
Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on special teams vs. the Browns:

PositionStarter
PKAndy Borregales
PBryce Baringer
HBryce Baringer
PRMarcus Jones
KREfton Chism III
LSJulian Ashby
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots depth chart for Week 8

Cleveland Browns depth chart

Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBDillon GabrielShedeur Sanders (Q)Bailey ZappeDeshaun Watson (O)
RBQuinshon JudkinsJerome FordDylan SampsonRaheim Sanders
WRJerry JeudyMalachi CorleyDeAndre Carter (IR)-
WRIsaiah BondGage Larvadain--
WRJamari ThrashCedric Tillman (IR)--
TEDavid Njoku (Q)Harold Fannin Jr.Blake Whiteheart-
LTCam RobinsonKT LevestonDawand Jones (IR)-
LGJoel BitonioTeven Jenkins--
CEthan PocicLuke WyplerJustin Osborne (IR)-
RGWyatt TellerZak Zinter--
RTJack ConklinCornelius LucasKT LevestonDawand Jones (IR)
Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMyles GarrettJoe Tryon-ShoyinkaCameron Thomas-
LDTMaliek CollinsShelby HarrisSam Kamara-
RDTMason GrahamMike Hall Jr.Adin Huntington (Q)-
RDEIsaiah McGuireAlex Wright--
WLBMohamoud DiabateJerome BakerJeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (O)-
MLBCarson SchwesingerNathaniel Watson (IR)--
SLBDevin BushEaston Mascarenas-ArnoldWinston Reid (IR)-
LCBDenzel WardJarrick Bernard-ConverseAnthony Kendall (IR)-
SSGrant DelpitRayshawn Jenkins--
FSRonnie HickmanDonovan McMillonDamontae Kazee-
RCBTyson CampbellDom JonesTre AveryMartin Emerson Jr. (IR)
NBMyles Harden---
Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKAndre Szmyt---
PCorey Bojorquez---
HCorey Bojorquez---
PRGage LarvadainIsaiah BondDeAndre Carter (IR)-
KRDylan SampsonJerome FordMalachi CorleyJamari Thrash
LSRex Sunahara---
New England Patriots depth chart

Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBDrake MayeJoshua DobbsTommy DeVito-
RBRhamondre StevensonTreVeyon HendersonTerrell JenningsAntonio Gibson (IR)
WRStefon DiggsDeMario Douglas--
WRKayshon BoutteKyle Williams--
WRMack HollinsEfton Chism III--
TEHunter HenryAustin Hooper--
FBJack WestoverBrock Lampe (IR)--
LTWill CampbellVederian Lowe--
LGJared WilsonBen BrownCaedan Wallace-
CGarrett BradburyBen Brown--
RGMike OnwenuYasir Durant (IR)--
RTMorgan MosesMarcus Bryant--
Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEChristian BarmoreJoshua Farmer--
NTKhyiris TongaEric GregoryJaquelin Roy (IR)-
RDEMilton WilliamsCory Durden--
WLBHarold Landry IIIKeion WhiteCaleb Murphy-
LILBRobert SpillaneMarte Mapu--
RILBChristian EllissJahlani TavaiJack Gibbens-
SLBK'Lavon ChaissonAnfernee JenningsElijah Ponder-
LCBCarlton Davis IIICharles Woods--
SSJaylinn HawkinsKyle Dugger (Q)Brenden SchoolerRichie Grant
FSCraig WoodsonDell Pettus--
RCBChristian GonzalezAlex AustinMarcellas Dial Jr. (IR)-
NBMarcus Jones---
Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKAndy Borregales---
PBryce Baringer---
HBryce Baringer---
PRMarcus JonesDeMario Douglas--
KREfton Chism IIITreVeyon HendersonKyle WilliamsRhamondre Stevenson
LSJulian Ashby---
How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 game

The Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots Week 8 game will be broadcast live on Fox, with Chris Myers (play-by-play) with Mark Schlereth (analyst) on the call. Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

