CNN reporter hoping Taylor Swift breaks down in tears when Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on Josh Allen’s Bills at Highmark Stadium 

Pop music icon Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance at Highmark Stadium on Sunday to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs when they square off against the Buffalo Bills in the crunch AFC Divisional Playoff game.

The Chiefs have a strong 7-3 record whenever Swift watches them from the stands. However, CNN senior data reporter and hardcore Bills fan Harry Enten is hoping to see Kansas City crash out of the playoffs this weekend by Josh Allen and Co.

Enten recently spoke with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Saturday about Buffalo being favored to win over the Chiefs. He also said that he loves Swift but is hoping that the 12-time Grammy Award winner is left in tears at the final whistle.

"I will note the Bills have already beaten the Chiefs in Kansas City when Taylor Swift showed up," Enten said in a conversation with Cooper. "So while I do enjoy Taylor Swift's music, as I know you do—we're both Swifties at heart—I'm hoping she's probably crying at the end of Sunday because that'll mean my Buffalo Bills have won."

"So this is the one time I am rooting against Taylor Swift. I am sorry, Swifties. I've got to do it."

The crunch postseason game between Kansas City and Buffalo is scheduled to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park in New York.

What is Patrick Mahomes’ record with Chiefs in cold weather conditions?

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes will start against the Bills in their NFL Playoff game on Sunday

Patrick Mahomes has an incredible 5-0 in games that are played under 18°C. The Kansas City signal-caller improved on his record when his team beat the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round last weekend. The temperature at kickoff was -20°C in Kansas City with a wind chill of -20 degrees.

Hence, Patrick Mahomes and co. are favored to beat the Bills if it gets too cold at Highmark Stadium.