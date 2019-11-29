Colts' T.Y. Hilton suffers injury setback, misses Week 13 Titans clash

T.Y. Hilton has suffered a setback with a calf injury

T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out of the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 encounter with the Tennessee Titans after suffering a setback on his comeback from a calf problem.

The star receiver – a third-round draft pick by the Colts in 2012 – missed three weeks due to a calf injury earlier in the campaign.

The 30-year-old returned to action in Week 12 against the Houston Texans but made two crucial drops which ultimately cost the Colts in a 20-17 defeat.

"I've got to make that," Hilton said. "That's what I get paid for. I've gotta make it. I let my team down today. One hundred percent on me."

Per GM Chris Ballard, T.Y. Hilton suffered a setback with his calf injury, and has been ruled out for #TENvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 28, 2019

But there was more bad news for the Colts and Hilton on Thursday, with general manager Chris Ballard confirming the receiver would miss Sunday's clash with the Titans.

It is a major blow for the Colts, who are 1-7 without Hilton in their starting line-up, with the receiver now considered "week-to-week".