Cooper Kupp NFL fantasy football outlook: Is the Rams star receiver worth drafting in 2023?

Could Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp be the selection to win you your NFL fantasy football league in 2023?

It's easy to forget just how dominant Kupp was in 2021. He led the entire NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns on his way to winning the 'Triple Crown' as LA went on to win the Super Bowl.

Despite Kupp having his 2022 season abruptly ended by an ankle injury, he was still excellent in a torrid season for the Rams, clocking up 75 receptions for 812 yards and 6 TDs in just nine games.

Kupp was on pace to end another season as the best WR in fantasy football and still ended up as WR23 in PPR scoring despite missing seven games. His 201.4 PPR points were more than the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Chris Olave, and DJ Moore.

In the games he played last season, Kupp ranked third in target share (31.0 percent), fourth in target per route run rate (31.5 percent), and 12th in air yard share (34.5 percent).

It's also worth remembering that QB Matt Stafford also had his 2022 season cut short through a spinal cord injury as the Rams ended a dismal season at 5-12.

Should you draft Cooper Kupp in NFL fantasy football in 2023?

Heading into 2023, both Cooper Kupp and his quarterback Matt Stafford should be back to full health.

If the two can remain on the field throughout the season, they could pick up where they left off as the best QB-WR duo in the NFL.

However, the Rams' offensive line has regressed massively since their Super Bowl win. Andrew Whitworth's retirement rocked the entire corps, and they went from being ranked as the 11th-best group heading into 2022 to the 28th-best heading into this year.

Where should you draft Cooper Kupp in fantasy football in 2023?

Kupp's ADP is currently around 7th overall, and he's ranked as either WR3 or WR4, on a similar level with Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill.

This means he's being drafted in the middle of round one of your fantasy football leagues. If he can get even close to his 2021 form, then this will be a shrewd acquisition, as he ended that year with a massive 439.5 PPR points, over 100 clear of the next-best wide receiver.

However, going into your draft, you have to consider the health of both Kupp and Matt Stafford, as well as the struggling offensive line which will hinder the pair linking up so efficiently.

