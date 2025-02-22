Cooper Kupp to Steelers: Exploring potential trade package for Rams’ star WR 

The Los Angeles Rams are set to end their partnership with Cooper Kupp this offseason. The veteran wide receiver is being shopped by the NFC West franchise after 104 games across eight seasons, winning one Super Bowl together. While his future is up in the air, several teams could benefit from landing Kupp via trade or as a free agent.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams that could benefit from Kupp. That said, the Rams may be looking for something more than the Steelers can offer. With Kupp on the roster, the Steelers would have the veteran guidance that Cris Carter said they should seek for George Pickens.

What trade package could Steelers offer for Cooper Kupp?

This might be an easy answer for the LA Rams, as the Steelers could send their 2025 fifth-round pick and 2026 fourth-round pick in exchange for Cooper Kupp. However, the NFC West team is aware it will face many obstacles to trading Kupp away this offseason. While getting two picks for Kupp isn't the best compensation, it would allow the player to go to a potential contender in the AFC.

In return, the Rams would get compensation for the veteran while making sure he plays in the other conference and doesn't sign with a team closer to SoFi Stadium. After 104 games under his belt, Kupp has recorded 634 receptions for 7,776 receiving yards and 57 receiving touchdowns. He's been a key part of the LA Rams' competitiveness in the last five years, taking home the Super Bowl LVII MVP award.

Kupp's injuries bothered him again last season, as he played 12 games, posting 67 receptions for 710 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Pairing him with George Pickens could help Pittsburgh become a bigger threat in their conference although they still need to sort out their quarterback situation.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both set to enter free agency unless Pittsburgh retains them with a new contract. Other quarterbacks have been linked with the Steelers, namely Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford or a rookie quarterback in the draft.

After a 10-7 season, they are set to reach new heights and compete with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. While the quarterback situation gets sorted out, the Steelers should go for a wide receiver who can impact the WR room immediately.

Cooper Kupp looks like a solid option, but time will tell if the Rams and Steelers can come to terms on a potential trade.

