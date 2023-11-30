If you have Cooper Kupp and Tank Dell on your fantasy team, you're probably shocked at which one has emerged as a true fantasy threat this year. Regardless, it is a tough decision to consider benching your top or second overall selection. Is that what you need to do in Week 13?

Cooper Kupp or Tank Dell: Who should I start in Week 13 Fantasy Football?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Cooper Kupp a good fantasy pick?

Cooper Kupp has been a frustrating pick for fantasy players. He couldn't play at all at the start of the season, and he's been very inconsistent when he is healthy and active. Puka Nacua has emerged and the Los Angeles Rams have two good wide receivers, which doesn't help Kupp's production.

It's been a lackluster season for someone who was being drafted around the sixth overall pick in some fantasy drafts. Health and production just haven't been on his side, and this week doesn't bring an inviting matchup to turn that around.

The Cleveland Browns have allowed the least points to opposing wide receivers, and with as poorly as Kupp is playing, this is a matchup that might need to be avoided if possible.

Is Tank Dell a good fantasy pick?

Tank Dell is emerging as one of the best sleeper picks or even waiver wire additions this season. If you managed to snag him in either the draft or on the waiver, you've been rewarded thus far. That could continue in Week 13.

It's a less than ideal matchup for Dell, however. The wide receiver gets to face the Denver Broncos, who are in the top 10 of fewest WR points allowed this season. Patrick Surtain II is a big part of that, but there may be a silver lining.

It is nearly impossible to predict which receiver (Dalton Schultz can play well, too) will be the top target for Houston on a given day. Noah Brown, Nico Collins and Dell could all do well, and that means Dell likely won't see blanket coverage from Surtain and could make waves against the other members of the secondary.

Cooper Kupp or Tank Dell: Who should I start?

The simple fact that there is even a debate between a former Offensive Player of the Year and a rookie who might have gone undrafted is shocking. Nevertheless, that rookie who was unheralded seems to be the play this week.

It's almost unheard of to bench your first selection or even your second selection from the draft, but it's hard to trust Cooper Kupp and Tank Dell is on a roll. He's emerging as both a big play threat and CJ Stroud's favorite target pretty often.

Our fantasy analyzer believes the edge goes to Dell here based on a variety of factors. One of them is largely the fact that Puka Nacua eats into Kupp's production and he just hasn't been all that good this year. Dell, while being a bit up and down, has mostly been good, especially recently.

Start Tank Dell over Cooper Kupp this week

The edge isn't huge, but Dell's big-play ability makes him a much better pick this weekend. Combine that with the fact that even as tough as Dell's matchup is, it's far better than Kupp's.