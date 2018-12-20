Cowboys' Elliott wants the ball more in the red zone

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 20 Dec 2018, 09:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants the ball more when his team get close to the goal line.

The Cowboys have had the ball in the red zone eight times in their last three games. The team have scored on five of those possessions but put it in the end zone just twice. They have turned the ball over as much as they have scored touchdowns.

Elliott said he does not know the exact reason why the Cowboys have had trouble in that area of the field, but he has an idea.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure," he said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I think it's just a lot of it comes down to, when we get down there, it's executing, going out there and not missing opportunities and taking advantage of the opportunities we're given."

When asked if he wants more chances near the goal line, he was direct.

"You know it," Elliott said.

Elliott has carried the ball 20 times or more seven times this season. He has rushed for more than 100 yards five times in those games. It might not be a coincidence Dallas are 5-0 in those games. When he carries the ball less than 20 times the Cowboys are 2-5.

But in the Cowboys' last three games, where they have struggled in the red zone, Elliott has carried the ball eight times for 11 yards inside the 20. He has also caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

In a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, he touched the ball once in the red zone, which resulted in a fumble. He also rushed the ball less than 20 times and for less than 100 yards. The Cowboys do not know exactly what is wrong, but they do know they have to fix it.

Advertisement

"I'm not sure. That's a good question," wide receiver Amari Cooper said, via the Morning News. "Obviously it comes down to execution. We aren't doing something right. But I can't really put my finger on it."

Dallas play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.