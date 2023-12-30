Cowboys-Lions weather report: What's in store for Week 17 clash in Dallas?

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys squared off in Week 17 on Saturday night in a game that could produce a performance worthy of the postseason.

Even though the Lions have already secured the NFC North, their goal is still to secure the first seed in the NFC. With two games remaining in the regular season, Detroit and the San Francisco 49ers have the best conference record of 11-4.

The Lions need to defeat the Cowboys today and the Minnesota Vikings next week to win the NFC. They also have to hope that the Niners drop one of their next two games.

Conversely, the Cowboys are still aiming to win the NFC East. But they have to win their last two games and pray that the Philadelphia Eagles lose one or both of their remaining games as well.

What is the weather like on Saturday night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas?

Today, Saturday, December 30, at 8:15 p.m. ET, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will play from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Generally speaking, the weather forecast for that game indicates clear skies. Attendees can anticipate a clear sky, a temperature of 65.2°F at kickoff, and little chance of rain, which makes for perfect offensive playing conditions for both sides. Throughout the game, the wind will blow from the west to the northwest at a pace of 15.4 mph.

The two teams are getting ready to play tonight at AT&T Stadium, and it doesn't appear like the weather will prevent them from using their offensive or defensive game plans. Fans can anticipate a straightforward and cozy environment for a memorable NFL matchup.

How to watch and stream Cowboys vs Lions in Week 17?

The final Saturday game of the 2023 season is today's Week 17 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, two teams headed to the playoffs.

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) will provide commentary throughout the live broadcast of the game on ABC and ESPN.

On Saturday, December 30, at 8:15 p.m. ET, kickoff is expected to take place from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game will also be available for streaming on NFL+ and FuboTV for fans.

All the details you need to watch and stream the game are below:

Date and Time: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: ABC and ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV