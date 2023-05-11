Cowboys NFL schedule 2023: 5 games that could be make or break for Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for better 2023 than last year.

Despite making the playoffs, they were second in their division to hated rivals the Philadelphia Eagles, and they were eliminated in shocking fashion by the San Francisco 49ers.

On the all-important final play of the game, Dallas had running back Ezekiel Elliott as the center, in a botched play that the 49ers snuffed out to win the bout.

Michael Nania @Michael_Nania Jets will be in the market for a new center this offseason



If I were Joe Douglas I'd explore trading for up-and-coming Cowboys center Ezekiel Elliott (#21). Allowed 0 sacks over 1 pass-blocking snap against the 49ers' elite defense. I love the toughness and snap accuracy here. Jets will be in the market for a new center this offseasonIf I were Joe Douglas I'd explore trading for up-and-coming Cowboys center Ezekiel Elliott (#21). Allowed 0 sacks over 1 pass-blocking snap against the 49ers' elite defense. I love the toughness and snap accuracy here. https://t.co/VFGQa0gyYv

The Cowboys released Elliott during this offseason, meaning Tony Pollard is now RB1, with rookie Deuce Vaughn backing him up.

However, whatever hopes Dallas has of achieving anything relies on QB Dak Prescott. Prescott is coming off a down year in 2022 as he passed for just 27 touchdowns versus 15 interceptions. He had significantly less yards and QBR than in 2021.

Dallas Cowboys NFL 2023 Schedule: Make or break for Dak Prescott

#5 - San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott gets the chance for immediate revenge on the San Francisco 49ers when he takes his team to the Bay Area in Week 3 of the 2023 season.

The game is scheduled to be televised on NBC on Sunday Night Football, so the eyes of the world will be on Dak and co. Prescott had just one touchdown and two picks in the last match, losing out to rookie QB Brock Purdy. If Purdy outplays Prescott again, could the Cowboys move on from him?

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

It may have seemed untenable before 2022 started, but Jared Goff outplayed Dak Prescott last year, and quite comfortably as well. Goff had more yards and touchdowns and less interceptions, as well as a much better QBR.

The Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in 2023, and if Goff continues to outplay Prescott, there's little reason for Jerry Jones to be so patient with his quarterback going into 2024.

Dallas Cowboys NFL 2023 Schedule make or break for Dak Prescott

#3 - Carolina Panthers

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The Carolina Panthers look likely to start 2023 with their rookie QB Bryce Young, who they took with the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Carolina in the upcoming season, and if Young is able to comfortably compete with Prescott, could the Cowboys look to the 2024 draft for their next QB?

Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are likely top picks, both of whom may be more than welcome in Dallas.

#2 - New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys travel to face NFC East foes New York Giants in Week 1 of 2023. The Giants also made the playoffs last year, upsetting the Vikings before falling to the Eagles.

New York was one of the most improved teams in 2022 under new head coach Brian Daboll, and if they dominate the Cowboys in Week 1, it could spell trouble for Prescott.

Dallas has the fifth hardest schedule this year, so if they start off poorly, it'll be tough to recover.

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

When the Eagles face the Cowboys, all eyes will be on quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. Hurts was one of the best players in football in 2022.

Both rivals won one game last year, but Hurts dominated when it mattered, leading his team all the way to the Super Bowl. If Prescott is unable to keep up with Hurts, it may be time for Jerry Jones to look for their next franchise QB.

