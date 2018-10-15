Cowboys, Ravens dominate as Pats beat Chiefs in NFL classic

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 15 Oct 2018, 09:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jaylon Smith

There was plenty of exciting action in week six of the NFL, but no teams dominated as much as the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

Both Dallas and Baltimore outplayed their respective opponents to win by a combined score of 61-7 on Sunday – the Cowboys defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-7 and the Ravens shutting out the Tennessee Titans 21-0.

The Cowboys – who reached .500 with the win – used the arm of quarterback Dak Prescott and eight different receivers to spread out the struggling Jaguars' defense.

Dallas shut out Jacksonville in the first half and followed with scores on four of their last five possessions to pull away. Prescott finished with one of his best performances of the season, completing 63 per cent of his passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Ravens earned their first shut-out victory of the season. Baltimore slowly and steadily built up their lead, scoring a touchdown in each quarter while holding the Titans to just 106 total yards.

Tennessee could not get anything going, recording just seven first downs, and the Ravens took advantage. They tested a tired defense and had a 361-yard day.

The Los Angeles Rams held off a Denver Broncos comeback and left the 'Mile High' city with a 23-20 victory to remain undefeated.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also came away with a win thanks to a late touchdown reception from wide receiver Antonio Brown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

An overtime blunder took place in Miami, and it was the home team that pulled out the victory. After fumbling on the goal line, the Dolphins survived a missed Chicago Bears field goal and followed with a game-winning 47-yard make of their own.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady became the first quarterback to 200 regular-season wins after the New England Patriots overcame the Kansas City Chiefs 43-40 in a thriller.

Injury report

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a concussion after a hit by Seattle Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr also battled a shoulder injury in the 27-3 loss, but reports said it is not serious and he should not miss a game with the team on a bye next week.

Buffalo Bills play caller Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury in the third quarter and did not return. Allen was replaced by Nathan Peterman, who threw an interception that was returned by the Houston Texans for the game-winning score.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during a horse-collar tackle in the first half. Los Angeles' top target looked to have bent his knee in the opposite direction during the play. But he returned to the field after half-time.

By the numbers

Mike Evans became the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' all-time leading receiver in yardage, surpassing Mark Carrier – who held the previous record with 5,018 yards. The fifth-year receiver finished the game with 58 yards on four catches.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who set a record last week by opening the season with five games of 100-plus yards, racked up another 123 yards against the Arizona Cardinals, pushing the streak to six games.

Brown came up big for the Steelers. The veteran wideout is known for his mind-boggling catches, and he did it again with a game-winning touchdown reception to push Pittsburgh past Cincinnati. The catch made Brown the only player in the past 30 years with two game-winning scores in the final 10 seconds of regulation.

Quotables

Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin on his team's defeat at Wembley in London: "We lost, but I've got a beautiful wife I get to go home to, boy. I'm going to try to make some babies, man."

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on trade rumours surrounding Amari Cooper: "I don't know. No, I haven't heard that. You know, I'm not, I'm not, you know, I'm just, uh, sorry to have to deal with a lot of these reports. But, uh, I just hope Amari's OK. Like I said, he's going to be a big part of our pass offense."

Steelers running back James Connor continues to make his mark with the absence of Le'Veon Bell. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked about the running back's performance against the Bengals: "James was a bowling ball today."

Week 6 NFL scores

Thursday's game

Philadelphia Eagles 34, New York Giants 13

Sunday's games

Atlanta Falcons 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Los Angeles Chargers 38, Cleveland Browns 14

Seattle Seahawks 27, Oakland Raiders 3

Miami Dolphins 31, Chicago Bears 28 OT

Minnesota Vikings 27, Arizona Cardinals 17

New York Jets 42, Indianapolis Colts 34

Washington Redskins 23, Carolina Panthers 17

Houston Texans 20, Buffalo Bills 13

Los Angeles Rams 23, Denver Broncos 20

Dallas Cowboys 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 7

Baltimore Ravens 21, Tennessee Titans 0

New England Patriots 43, Kansas City Chiefs 40