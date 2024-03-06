The 2024 NFL free agency starts on March 13, when the new league year begins.

Many defensive studs, including Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader, will hit the open market. Reader has been a staple on the Bengals' defensive line since joining the team in 2020 free agency. He once again finds himself without a team entering this period.

Reader may be entering his ninth NFL season but still has plenty to offer at 29. But where will he land during the 2024 free agency?

D.J. Reader landing spots 2024 free agency

#1 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have more cap space than any other NFL team entering 2024 free agency. They may look at D.J. Reader to help bolster their defensive line.

They may already have Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen amongst their ranks but lost Chase Young and Montez Sweat to trades during 2023. So they may look to Reader to help fill the gap.

#2 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions shocked everyone in 2023 when they made it to the NFC championship game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions boast an excellent run defense in 2023, allowing the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. However, adding Reader could help take their unit to the next level.

Also, Reader is coming off a pretty nasty injury after tearing his quadriceps toward the end of 2023. He could take a cheaper one-year deal with a contender in the Lions.

On the flip side, the Arizona Cardinals had the worst rush defense in 2023 after allowing 2,434 yards. Adding a rush defense specialist like Reader could immediately improve their unit.

Reader, coming off an injury, will be looking to impress his new employers. Arizona needs all the help to bounce back from an awful 4-13 2023 season.

They also have $51m in cap space, meaning they can afford Reader on a short- or long-term contract.