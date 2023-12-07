D'Onta Foreman injury update: Latest on Bears RB for Fantasy Football Week 14

Running back D'onta Foreman of the Chicago Bears suffered an injury in their Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions. As a result, he was unable to play in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, and last week was the Bears' bye week.

The running back has demonstrated that he is still an effective player when fit, and Bears supporters will be hoping to see him return in Week 14 when they will clash with the Lions once more.

Foreman suffered an ankle injury a few weeks ago, but he was still able to participate in limited practice last week. His participation in practice does not guarantee that he will play in Week 14, but it does show that he has recovered from his injury.

The Chicago Bears' bye week last week must have given Foreman ample time to recover completely from his ankle injury. This became even more apparent on Wednesday as he participated fully in practice. It appears that he will be available to play against the Lions in Week 14.

When Khalil Herbert was out due to injury earlier in the season, Foreman took it upon himself to handle the bulk of the backfield duties. Even after Herbert recovered from his injuries, the seasoned running back was still a key member of the offense due to his effectiveness.

Foreman has logged 92 carries for 381 yards and four scores this season.

What happened to D'onta Foreman?

In Week 10, D'onta Foreman first suffered an ankle injury during the Chicago Bears' 16-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He was clearly limping in the locker room following that game, and his ankle issue prevented him from participating fully in practice the week before Week 11.

The 27-year-old running back was able to play against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 however, but an ankle problem forced him to leave the game early in the second half. He was seen attempting to stretch and jog on the sidelines as soon as he arrived at the medical tent for an examination.

In the end, Foreman was unable to rejoin the game, and as a result, he was not present for his team's victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

When will D'onta Foreman return?

Before the Chicago Bears' last game, a Week 12 encounter against the Minnesota Vikings, D'Onta Foreman was classified as "doubtful." He ultimately did not play in the game.

Before the Bears went on bye last week, the RB was able to log two days of limited practice participation. And that indicates he put himself to play in Week 14 after the Bears' bye week.

The Chicago Bears' D'onta Foreman was fully active on Wednesday and he should be able to play when the Bears face the Detroit Lions in Week 14.