Dak Prescott serves as the quarterback for the Cowboys, one of the NFL's most storied franchises. The veteran signal-caller has the team's fanbase split as he become a polarizing figure. His recent comments did not do any favors to many Cowboys fans, as he spoke on the stakes in place for him and the franchise.

Many NFL fans took to Reddit to react to his comments while going after Dallas' front office for their shortcomings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A couple of fans come to the defense of the two-time Pro Bowler and his career with the Cowboys.

Prescott was asked by Nick Eatman of the Dallas Cowboys website, if he feels the pressure to win now with the team as he nears his age-30 season in 2023.

"1000 per cent. Just understanding injuries and what I've been [through] throughout my career and understanding that you don't have forever to play this game. I'm blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency."

Last season, Prescott led the Cowboys to the playoffs for the fourth time in his career. Dallas made it to the NFC Divisional Round, losing to the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

The former Mississippi State quarterback threw for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 12 starts in 2022. His 15 interceptions were tied for the most in the NFL last season.

Dak Prescott and his career with the Dallas Cowboys by the numbers

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient has thrown for 24,943 yards, 166 touchdowns, and 65 interecptions with the Cowboys. He ranks third in team history in passing yards and second in touchdowns.

Dak Prescott is the holder of three of the top 10 single-season passing yards for the Cowboys all-time. His 2019 season of 4,902 yards is the second-most in a season. The quarterback is fourth in passing yards in the playoffs (1,559) and fifth in touchdowns (11) all-time for the team.

The Louisiana native will be looking to add to his playoff resume in leading the Cowboys to the playoffs this upcoming season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NFL.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes