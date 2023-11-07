Dak Prescott vs CJ Stroud vs Trevor Lawrence: Who should you start in Week 10 fantasy football?

Dak Prescott, CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence are all names to consider as byes knock out other quarterbacks, pushing managers to play left-handed. However, which player is the best option of the three? As it stands, out of Prescott, Stroud and Lawrence, there's a clear gap for one of the quarterbacks. Here's a look at the options.

CJ Stroud at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans

Is Dak Prescott a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

The Cowboys quarterback wasn't the greatest option to start off the season, but since Mike McCarthy flipped the switch to get CeeDee Lamb more involved, Dak Prescott has been much better. In his past two games, he has thrown for seven touchdowns and one interception for 678 yards.

The biggest concern is if the quarterback starts to get too high on himself, coming into the next game with a big head. If that happens, his momentum could stall. However, considering Dak Prescott's long history of quality games, that is less of a concern for him.

It would be hard to go wrong with Dak Prescott in a vacuum, but if one has CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence, the decision might be a bit more difficult.

Is CJ Stroud a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

The quarterback of the Houston Texans is coming off setting the record for rookie passing yards in a game. As such, at face value, Stroud is a monumental pick this week. However, it is unknown how he will respond to success in the NFL. If he gets too cocky, it could lead to an implosion against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, if he doesn't let success defeat him and can muster even close to 20 points, he likely is worth starting in every game for at least the next month. As it stands, it's worth taking the chance now that he's finding his groove.

Is Trevor Lawrence a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

The quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been sluggish in 2023 from a fantasy perspective. This season, he has thrown for nine touchdowns and four interceptions, putting him on pace to throw for fewer than last year's 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Right now, the quarterback is a backup option at best. However, with players like Will Levis and Joshua Dobbs potentially floating around the waiver wire this week, Lawrence might be a drop option. At this point, managers are hoping for him to catch fire late in the year, but both Levis and Dobbs appear to be elevating their ceilings, which would be much more interesting as a backup option.

Dak Prescott vs CJ Stroud vs Trevor Lawrence fantasy projection for Week 10

Out of these three, Lawrence should be avoided at all costs this week. He faces the San Francisco 49ers whose No. 1 goal will be to get Christian McCaffrey going. If that happens, it will keep Lawrence on the sideline. When he does get on the field, he'll get to face one of the toughest defenses in the league.

Dak Prescott is a decent option most weeks, including Week 10. The worry is that the Cowboys will repeat their performance from Week 1, which would leave little room for the quarterback. In Week 1, the Cowboys won 40-0 and Prescott only threw for 143 yards in the contest. However, the Giants are in rut, and despite the loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys' offense held its own right down to the wire.

Our Start/Sit Optimizer projects a return of 19.1 points, higher than the projected return on Lawrence (18.5 points) and Stroud (17.6 points).

CJ Stroud, though, is also a fairly decent option. They face the Cincinnati Bengals, who are known to explode offensively in the Joe Burrow era. As such, with Stroud coming off an explosive performance, another shootout could be in the cards.

Shootouts are gold in fantasy football, and Stroud fantasy owners might have struck some in Week 10 at quarterback. Put simply, start either Stroud or Prescott over Lawrence, though Prescott might be the play in Week 10.