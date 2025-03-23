Dallas Cowboys 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for NFC East franchise

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 season that prompted the firing of coach Mike McCarthy. Before having a discreet free agency, Jerry Jones announced they would try to improve the roster via the draft rather than the free market.

Dak Prescott claimed the team is close to the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, but they need to make moves to bolster their ranks. After reworking Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's deal and re-signing KaVontae Turpin and Osa Odighizuwa, the Cowboys are now focused on what they can do in the draft.

The Cowboys own six draft picks in the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, meaning they'll have many options to address their issues.

Dallas Cowboys mock draft for 5 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Dallas Cowboys

#1 - Round 1, Pick 12: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Emeka Egbuka was named by Micah Parsons' brother Terrence as a good option for the Dallas Cowboys. The wide receiver room lost Brandin Cooks, who signed with the New Orleans Saints, and Egbuka is a solid option to give Dak Prescott more weapons to work with next season.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 44: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Kaleb Johnson could be an alternative for the Cowboys at No. 44 if Ashton Jeanty isn't available and they go with a running back in the second round. Johnson is coming off a season in which he posted 240 carries, 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 76: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Barrett Carter was predicted as the third selection of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL draft. The Clemson linebacker could form a terrific duo with Micah Parsons or learn as much as he can from the potentially stranded defender. Carter registered 82 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in his senior year.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 149: Garrett Dellinger, OG, LSU

2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys had plenty of issues to address ahead of the 2025 season. Offensive guard is a major key in the team's success, and it would be a rush to name Garrett Dellinger the successor of Zack Martin, but he can still make an impact on the NFC East team.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 171: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

After a poor defensive performance in 2024, the Cowboys are trying to address every defensive issue in the draft. Cornerback Jacob Parrish would be the fifth selection by the Cowboys after spending three years with the Kansas State Wildcats.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 174: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Last but not least, another EDGE to inflict fear into their opponents is something the Cowboys need to add. Amid speculation regarding Micah Parsons' future, Ahmed Hassanein shows up as a good alternative to lead the Cowboys' defense for many years.

