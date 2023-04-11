Dallas Cowboys draft order 2023: Which picks does Jerry Jones' team have?

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular teams in all of sports and are owned by flamboyant billionaire Jerry Jones. The Cowboys have been chasing the Super Bowl for over 25 years and have come up short each year.

Jerry Jones has been vocal in his desire to end the drought as soon as possible, and the Cowboys' front office is aware of this. Their first step in breaking the drought is to ace the 2023 NFL Draft, a mere few weeks away. So, without further ado, let's showcase Jerry Jones' picks in this year's NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 NFL Draft Picks by Round

Round 1, Pick 26

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 3, Pick 90

Round 4, Pick 129

Round 5, Pick 176*

Round 6, Pick 212*

Round 7, Pick 246

*Compensatory selections

As you can see above, the Dallas Cowboys have seven total picks in the 2023 Draft.

Their picks in the first four rounds are their original selections. Their Round 5 and Round 6 picks are compensatory picks, and their last pick is also an original selection.

How did the Dallas Cowboys perform in 2022?

The Dallas Cowboys had their customary elite regular season and disappointing postseason year in 2022. They continued their unfortunate tradition of breezing through the regular season and bowing out weakly as soon as the postseason began.

The Cowboys started their season with a gut-wrenching loss to Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas lost franchise QB Dak Prescott in that game, and they had to make do with career backup Cooper Rush under center.

Nonetheless, the Cowboys ultimately entered the playoffs with a point to prove, and their postseason couldn't have started better. They essentially retired Tom Brady as they won their wildcard round game against the Buccaneers on the Bucs' home turf.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for them. They subsequently lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in a Divisional Round matchup, ending their Lombardi Trophy dreams.

