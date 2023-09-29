Dallas Cowboys injury report for Week 4: Updates on Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and more 

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys went back for training as they prepared to get ready to play the New England Patriots. The Cowboys' most recent injury report is encouraging news for a team that sorely requires all its offensive weapons to be at 100%.

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Cowboys, told the media on Thursday that certain players with injury concerns had taken part in practice sessions. In this article, we'll discuss the Cowboys injury report for Week 4.

CeeDee Lamb injury update: Latest on Cowboys WR for Week 4

CeeDee Lamb did not participate in the Dallas Cowboys' practice on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 4 matchup with the Patriots. However, the two-time Pro Bowler wasn't out because of an injury but was instead taking a day off. Lamb is a crucial component of the Cowboys' offensive strategy, so this is a huge relief for the team's supporters.

Thursday saw Lamb's return to practice following a day of veteran rest. Therefore, viewers can expect to see the receiver in action in Week 4 against the Patriots.

In a victory for the Cowboys in New England two years ago, Lamb tore through the Patriots' secondary for nine receptions, 149 yards and two scores. The Patriots will be hoping the 24-year-old's output is restricted this time around.

Tony Pollard injury update: Latest on Cowboys RB for Week 4

Like Lamb, Tony Pollard, a running back for the Cowboys, has also earned some rest before the Cowboys game against the Patriots on Sunday. Because Wednesday and Thursday were veteran rest days for Pollard, he is anticipated to be at 100% for Week 4.

The Cowboys will likely rely on Pollard to carry the ball against a New England team that has always looked to neutralize its opponent's strongest offensive threat. Pollard has already scored two touchdowns this season.

Additional Week 4 injury concerns for Cowboys vs. Patriots

On Sunday, the Patriots and Cowboys will square off at the AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys placed seven players on their injury report after practice on Thursday. However, the team only listed four players as "Limited in Practice" or "Did Not Participate."

Due to their limited participation in practice on Thursday, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, center Tyler Biadasz and guard Zack Martin are all anticipated to be game-time decisions for Sunday.

Tyron Smith, an offensive tackle who has knee issues, did not participate in practice on Thursday. When the Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals last week, Smith was in the squad but did not take part, so it's still unclear what his status will be for Sunday.