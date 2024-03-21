Dallas Cowboys mock draft: 3 ways Jerry Jones' team could go about business in 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys fell short of their goal last season as they look to get back to being legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Owner Jerry Jones has consistently claimed that he will be going all-in to achieve this, but he has yet to make any significant additions during the offseason. His next opportunity to do so will come during the 2024 NFL Draft.

While they have a strong roster from top to bottom, they could surely benefit from addressing certain areas, while also continuing to build for their future. Here are some ways they could potentially do so, according to simulations by the Mock Draft Simulator.

Cowboys Mock Draft 1.0

Mock Draft

The offensive line has been a strength for the Cowboys in recent years, but it has been getting weaker. They have been losing valuable depth and forced to part ways with some of their starters due to salary cap reasons. They would be wise to address this during the 2024 NFL Draft as it could boost their run game and protect their quarterback.

Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator does exactly that in this projection. It predicts that they will use four of their seven picks on offensive linemen, including selecting JC Latham from the Alabama Crimson Tide in round one. This will theoretically help them to replace Tyron Smith, who recently signed with the New York Jets.

Cowboys Mock Draft 2.0

Mock Draft

The second simulation of Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator also focuses on rebuilding the Cowboys' offensive line this year. In this version, it predicts that they will trade up in the first round to acquire Joe Alt from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This could be a huge score, as he is considered by many to be the best overall offensive line prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

This particular mock draft also projects that they will select two linebackers, which is one of their biggest areas of need ahead of the 2024 NFL season. It was one of their weakest position groups last year, and with Leighton Vander Esch announcing his retirement, they could use some additional help.

Cowboys Mock Draft 3.0

Mock Draft

For the third consecutive mock draft simulation, the Cowboys use their first pick to select an offensive tackle. For the second time, it is JC Latham from Alabama. The simulator has clearly identified this position as one of their most important to address, as replacing Tyron Smith will be a difficult task. They supplemented the pick with two additional tackles later on in the draft.

The tool also expects Dallas to select a running back in this simulation, predicting them to take Blake Corum of the Michigan Wolverines. He is one of the best prospects in this position, which could be important considering the massive hole on their roster. Tony Pollard departed during the 2024 NFL free agency period and Jerry Jones has yet to replace him.