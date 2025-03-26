Dallas Cowboys Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Brian Schottenheimer and Co.

Free agency activity in the NFL continues, with potential deals still going on ahead of the draft. Nevertheless, teams are increasingly focusing on the draft, which is now less than one month away.

Before the draft, NFL teams are permitted to meet with some of these candidates, especially those they may want to select on draft day. Up to 30 players may be invited by teams for official "top-30 visits," which take place at team headquarters. The purpose of the visits is for each team to gain a better understanding of the candidates they plan to draft and vice versa.

For some teams, these visits have different meanings, but for the Dallas Cowboys, they typically provide an obvious sign of the positions they plan to address in the draft. And according to reports, the team has been focusing on offensive players with their recent top-30 visits.

Considering this, it is likely that the team will select a running back with their 12th overall pick in the April draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The players Dallas has hosted or intends to host during its top-30 trips are listed below.

Tracking the Dallas Cowboys’ top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Ashton Jeanty (running back) - Boise State

One of the top college football players in 2024 was Ashton Jeanty, who made it to the Heisman Trophy finals before losing out to Colorado's Travis Hunter. Only a small number of mock drafts predict Jeanty will get past the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 overall pick during next month's draft.

2) Ollie Gordon (running back) - Oklahoma State

Ollie Gordon II is also reportedly attracting a lot of interest from the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded 2,920 yards rushing and 36 rushing touchdowns during his three years at Oklahoma State. He was also valuable as a pass-catcher, logging 80 catches, 585 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in college.

3) Quinn Ewers (quarterback) - Texas

Cooper Rush left in free agency, so the Cowboys are looking for a new backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. The team is scheduled to host Quinn Ewers prior to the draft since he has been tipped to be a good fit for that role.

4) Damien Martinez (running back) - Miami

Damien Martinez has the accessories to succeed in the league because of his good blend of size, speed, and agility. The Cowboys are reportedly planning to host him before the draft as well.

Martinez became the first rushing back for the Miami Hurricanes to record over 1,000 yards in a season in eight years during the 2024 campaign.

5) Bhayshul Tuten (running back) - Virginia Tech

Earlier this month, Bhayshul Tuten ran the fastest 40-yard sprint time (4.32 seconds) among running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine, which has significantly helped his draft stock. He also had the top vertical leap (40.5 inches), the fastest 10-yard split time (1.49) and the fourth-highest broad jump (10 feet 10) during the event.

The following players are reportedly also being hosted by the Cowboys during the top 30 visits:

Savion Williams (wide receiver) - TCU

Alfred Collins (defensive lineman) - Texas

Brashard Smith (running back) - SMU

