Dalton Kincaid or Dallas Goedert, Start 'em Sit 'em: Fantasy Outlook for TEs in Week 14

Dallas Goedert is back from his arm injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to start with their top tight end against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening. Goedert told 94 WIP SportsRadio on Tuesday that his arm was healing well. He said:

“I’d say it’s probably feeling like 85, 90 percent of the way there. Feeling really good, back to normal.”

He will be immediately thrown into the deep end against a top defense, but that is not his only opponent.

Over at the Buffalo Bills, Dalton Kincaid has blossomed as a rookie, starting nine of eleven games and amassing 56 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns. But is he a better fantasy pick than veteran Goedert?

Is Dallas Goedert a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Dallas Goedert vs Minnesota Vikings

Coming off his injury, Dallas Goedert sits at TE #12 with 5.6 projected points.

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the strongest offenses in the league: a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts, a deep running back corps led by D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott, elite wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, and the best line in the league led by center Jason Kelce.

However, Goedert was sorely missed against the San Francisco 49ers, whose own TE George Kittle had a massive night. And with Jake Ferguson seemingly answering the Dallas Cowboys's TE1 question, the Eagles must respond.

Is Dalton Kincaid a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Dalton Kincaid runs a route vs Denver Broncos

Dalton Kincaid has seen a massive jump in value as 2023 has progressed. He currently sits at TE #6 with 5.9 projected points.

The Buffalo Bills have tried to be less centric on feeding the ball to Stefon Diggs every time, knowing that the tandem of him and Josh Allen can do only so much. To that end, they have involved more pieces in their offense, and Kincaid has arguably benefited the most, having a few breakout performances lately.

Whom should I start with from Dallas Goedert and Dalton Kincaid?

Dallas Goedert vs Dalton Kincaid fantasy stats

According to SK's Start Sit Optimizer, Goedert's absence has dealt a significant blow to his fantasy stock.

He loses every relevant category to Dalton Kincaid, with the biggest gap being in receptions — 0.7. Whether he regains his elite form may be one of the biggest stories that will define the Eagles in this final stretch.