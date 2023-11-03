Damar Hamlin injury update: Latest on Bills player ahead of Week 9

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be making an emotional trip to Cincinnati in Week 9. Both teams have built quite the rivalry over the past few years, and Sunday night won't be any different.

We will give you an update on Damar Hamlin, his recovery process, and whether to expect him to play some part in the game against Joe Burrow and Co.

Damar Hamlin Injury Update

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, Damar Hamlin has been a healthy inactive for all but one of Buffalo's first eight games. It shouldn't come as a surprise, as the Pittsburgh University alum is the last on the Bills safety depth chart. Plus, the Bills have yet to have any significant injury at the safety position, so there hasn't been a need for Hamlin to step in.

Hence, it is highly doubtful that Hamlin will play in his side's game against such bitter rivals. So, he'd likely be on the bench or in the crowd rooting for his teammates.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

On January 2, 2023, during a regular season game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL nearly had a tragedy occur.

In the early stages of the game, Hamlin attempted to tackle Bengals wideout Tee Higgins on a regular play. Higgins' right shoulder struck Hamlin in the chest before Hamlin brought Higgins down.

Hamlin promptly stood, then he appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand but suddenly fell backward and lay motionless on the Gridiron. The safety was immediately given medical attention, including CPR, on the field before being taken in an ambulance to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game was delayed and subsequently abandoned as everyone in attendance and watching wondered what exactly just happened before their very eyes.

Thankfully, Hamlin recovered from the once life-threatening condition. On January 11, 2023, he was released from the hospital in Buffalo after doctors completed tests and were satisfied of him getting safely discharged. Hamlin has subsequently been cleared to play professional football once more.

When will Damar Hamlin return?

It is still being determined when the Buffalo Bills will field Hamlin in a regular season NFL game. The two-year veteran was last seen on the Gridiron during the 2023 preseason games.

However, he has yet to appear in a single regular-season game in 2023. That might be due to the depth that the Bills have at the safety position, or maybe they're simply observing Hamlin to be 100% sure of his fitness. Whatever the reason might be, their Week 9 game in Cincinnati is going to be one of triumph for Damar Hamlin and his loved ones.