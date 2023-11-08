Dameon Pierce injury update: Latest on Texans RB for Fantasy Football Week 10

Running back Dameon Pierce of the Houston Texans had a strong rookie campaign in 2022. He was sidelined for the first time this season last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an ankle injury he sustained against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

Despite receiving treatment throughout last week, the second-year RB's injury is not now thought to be a serious one.

According to reports, he might be able to make a comeback as early as Week 10, when the Texans are scheduled to play against the Cincinnati Bengals, after taking a week off.

This season, Pierce has nine receptions for 84 yards and three touchdowns while carrying for 327 yards. In certain ways, his output has decreased from the previous season, when he ran for 4 touchdowns and 939 yards.

In Week 9, Devin Singletary, who signed with the Texans from the Buffalo Bills prior to the 2023 season, effectively took Pierce's place. Although they had both played in all seven of the Texans' games before last weekend, Pierce has been involved for the team a lot more than Singletary this season.

What happened to Dameon Pierce?

Dameon Pierce missed every session for the Houston Texans last week. Although he did not give a reason for his absence, head coach DeMeco Ryans disclosed that the player was recovering from an ankle injury.

Everyone believes that Pierce suffered the ankle injury late in the Texans' Week 8 15-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Devin Singletary took Pierce's spot on game day when Houston played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 after Pierce was declared ineligible.

As he recovers from his ankle injury, Pierce's status is still unclear, but more information will become available when the Texans release their weekly injury report.

When will Dameon Pierce return?

Due to an ankle injury, Dameon Pierce was sidelined in Week 9, and since then, there haven't been many updates on the 23-year-old running back. It is unclear if he will practice throughout the week, which makes it difficult to speculate on a possible comeback date.

Although Pierce missed all of last week's practice, the Texans didn't rule him out until Friday. It's thought that the organization ultimately made the decision to leave him out in order to avoid jeopardizing his long-term fitness this season.

According to reports from last week, Pierce's injury is not anticipated to be serious. He has a good chance of suiting up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 if he is able to practice this week.

Devin Singletary would probably handle the majority of Houston's backfield duties in the unlikely event that Pierce is sidelined once more this Sunday.

