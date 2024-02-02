Dan Quinn replacements: 5 best candidates for Cowboys’ defensive coordinator role feat. Ron Rivera

Dan Quinn was recently announced as the next head coach of the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2024 NFL season. He will replace Ron Rivera, who was fired at the conclusion of last year. The Commanders had been rumored to desire hiring Ben Johnson, when he returned to the Detroit Lions, the franchise reportedly pivoted.

The Commanders' decision to hire Dan Quinn leaves a glaring hole at the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator position. He spent three years in his current role, helping the Cowboys transform into one of the best defenses in the NFL. Jerry Jones is now in the market for a new defensive coordinator and should consider the following five options.

#5 - Mike Pettine reunites with Mike McCarthy

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his final year as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy hired Mike Pettine to be his defensive coordinator. With the Cowboys back in the market for the same position, McCarthy could potentially seek a reunion.

He obviously liked him enough to hire him previously, but their partnership lasted just one year after the Packers made a head coaching change. The two could team up again in Dallas.

#4 - Ron Rivera switches places with Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn and Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders recently snatched Dan Quinn from the Cowboys and named him their head coach. One way to get back at their NFC East divisional rivals is to replace him with their former head coach, Ron Rivera.

It's highly unlikely that Rivera will land another head coaching job this year with no vacancies remaining, so if he wants to avoid sitting out a season, going back to his roots of being a defensive coordinator is probably his best option.

#3 - Al Harris gets Cowboys DC promotion

If the Cowboys choose to go with an internal candidate to replace Dan Quinn, Al Harris is the most likely candidate to be promoted to their defensive coordinator.

He has found a ton of success as their defensive backs coach in recent years, helping Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland become first-team All-Pro selections. Harris is projected by many around the NFL to eventually become a defensive coordinator, but that time may be now in Dallas.

#2 - Wink Martindale joins NFC East division rivals

Wink Martindale

The New York Giants recently parted ways with Wink Martindale after his alleged feud with head coach Brian Daboll. Martindale is still one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the NFL due to his massive success with the Baltimore Ravens prior to his mixed reults with the Giants.

This could be another opportunity for the Cowboys to steal an asset from a divisional rival and hire one of the most qualified candidates for the job.

#1 - Mike Vrabel becomes potential DC to HC candidate

Many around the NFL are shocked that Mike Vrabel was passed on for all of the vacancies during the 2024 head coach hiring cycle. He may choose to sit this season out and attempt to find another head coaching job next year, or he could go back to being a defensive coach, for now.

With Mike McCarthy reportedly in the hot seat in 2024, Vrabel could potentially serve as the defensive coordinator with an inside track to the head coaching job if McCarthy is let go.