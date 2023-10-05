Darren Waller or Cole Kmet. Start Em’ Sit Em’: Week 5 Fantasy Projection for TEs

Tight ends are the most versatile players on a team's offense – able to both block for rushers and catch passes. But Darren Waller and Cole Kmet, two examples of this position, are having a rather lackluster 2023.

The New York Giants, who acquired Waller via an offseason trade, have crashed back down to Earth after a breakout 2022 that was marked by their first playoff visit since the days of Eli Manning. They were shut out by the Dallas Cowboys on home turf to begin their season, and their only win so far has been against the hapless Arizona Cardinals.

Kmet's Chicago Bears, meanwhile, have had one of the most shocking starts in league history relative to potential – 0-4.

With such low floors when it comes to fantasy value, who can raise his ceiling?

Is Darren Waller a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

Darren Waller v Arizona Cardinals

Darren Waller has been largely quiet having only 153 yards from 15 catches. He has not scored a touchdown.

For a player who was supposed to represent a positional upgrade, this can be considered disappointing, especially given the current depth situation. So far, he has surpassed 6.6 fantasy points only once, according to FantasyPros, making him a low-end TE1.

Is Cole Kmet a good pick in fantasy football in Week 5?

Cole Kmet catching a pass vs Detroit Lions

Cole Kmet had a breakout season when it came to scoring in 2022, with seven touchdowns from 50 receptions and 544 yards, all team-highs. This led the Bears to extend him for another four years in the offseason, securing his future all the way to 2027.

He has been one of the few bright spots for the team so far, scoring two touchdowns from 18 receptions and 189 yards - decent stats for a possible sleeper pick.

Darren Waller vs. Cole Kmet: Who should I start in Week 5?

Darren Waller vs Cole Kmet prediction

In a surprising 0.3-point upset, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer has Darren Waller getting the nod.

This can be partly attributed to the Chicago Bears' woeful record of no wins against one for the Giants, but that can change come Week 5. They face a reeling Washington Commanders team whose starting quarterback Sam Howell had four interceptions against the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Giants, meanwhile, face the Miami Dolphins, who are eager to rebound from being blown out in Orchard Park. And it will be no easy task as the Dolphins have a very deep offense, even if their tight ends do not factor much into it and an underrated defense anchored by Raekwon Davis and Pro Bowlers Bradley Chubb and Xavien Howard.