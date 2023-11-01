Darren Waller injury update: Latest on Giants TE for Fantasy Football Week 9

Darren Waller has likely been looking forward to Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season more than any other game this year. He departed the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason on reportedly bad terms and joined the New York Giants. His new team faces off against his former one in Week 9, creating an opportunity to get some revenge.

Unfortunately for Waller, it doesn't appear he can play in this contest after suffering a hamstring injury last week. This is also bad news for his fantasy football managers, especially considering the tight end was starting to get on a roll. The Giants, as well as fantasy teams, will likely need to plan on not having him in their lineups.

Darren Waller injury update

The New York Giants will likely need to plan on not having Darren Waller in their lineup for a bit after he suffered another hamstring injury. This has been a recurring issue during his NFL career, so it's alarming to see it pop up again after appearing in all eight games this season.

Waller recently provided his own injury update to the media, claiming that he will be "out for a little bit" due to "pretty much the same" situation he suffered with the Raiders last year. The issue forced him to miss eight games.

He recently discussed the situation in an interview with NJ.com:

"It's very frustrating, a little bit discouraging, like any human being would be in my position. But I'm no stranger to tough hands and tough circumstances, so I'm not one that's going to fold up right here. I'm going to do whatever I can. And however much time I get left with this team this season, I'm going to give it all I've got."

It seems Waller expects to miss Week 9 and is prepared for a potentially extended absence. Fantasy football managers should plan accordingly.

What happened to Darren Waller?

Darren Waller injured his hamstring early on in the New York Giants' cross-town rivalry game in Week 8 against the New York Jets. After being evaluated by the medical staff, he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. His comments following the game suggest that it could be an extended absence.

Hamstring issues have been a recurring theme in Waller's career, and he is now dealing with another one. Prior to the injury, he recorded just one reception for four yards.

When will Darren Waller return?

While a timetable for Waller to return has yet to be released by the Giants, the early indications are that he is expected to miss multiple weeks. The fact that he has dealt with several hamstring injuries before, including last year when he missed nearly half of the season, is not a good sign for his potential availability going forward.

Further complicating Waller's outlook is that the Giants are basically out of the hunt for a spot in the NFL Playoffs with just a 2-6 record. Less motivation exists to get him back on the football field with relatively nothing to play for. Fantasy football managers shouldn't count on having him back in the near future, so they should be exploring other tight end options for their lineups.

