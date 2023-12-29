Davante Adams or Brandon Aiyuk: Who should I start in Week 17 Fantasy Football?

Davante Adams and Brandon Aiyuk are having relatively similar 2023 fantasy football seasons, profiling as WR2's on most fantasy rosters. They have both proven to be capable of massive performances this season, but have also posted some disappointing games along the way.

Many fantasy managers may be debating whether to use Aiyuk or Adams in their Week 17 lineups in one of their wide receiver slots. With the 2023 fantasy football playoffs underway, and the championship round taking place in most leagues this week, this decision can be pivotal.

The following breakdown can help by analyzing each of their outlooks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Davante Adams a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Davante Adams

Davante Adams has been a bit inconsistent during his second season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but some of that can be credited to their struggles at quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo was benched mid-season in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell, which has had an impact on Adams' value in fantasy football. He has still found a way to post some big games, they just haven't come as often as in recent years.

The star wide receiver has posted 10 weekly finishes among the top 30 wide receivers in PPR leagues this year, including ranking inside of the top 10 three times.

He has totaled five touchdowns this season while averaging nearly six receptions per game. Two of his top-10 finishes have come across his past five games, so he enters Week 17 in relatively solid form.

Up next for Adams is a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who have been strong this season against fantasy football wide receivers. They are currently allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to his position.

Adams has received double-digit targets in four of his past six games, so a similar volume could help him overcome a difficult matchup this week.

Is Brandon Aiyuk a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk has been having a breakout 2023 fantasy football season, which is particularly impressive in the San Francisco 49ers' loaded offense. He has several elite players that he must compete with for a target share, but that hasn't stopped him from posting his best fantasy football year so far.

The veteran wide receiver has finished among the top wide receivers in PPR leagues in nine of his 14 games this year and has totaled six touchdowns along the way.

He has also exceeded 100 yards six times this year, a new career for him as he has clearly taken a step forward as an offensive weapon. He has only received 10 targets once this season, making his accomplishments even more impressive.

Week 17 presents one of the best possible matchups for Aiyuk as the Washington Commanders have been one of the worst overall defenses during the entire 2023 fantasy football season.

They rank towards the bottom of the NFL in many categories, including allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. This gives him a massive ceiling this week.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Davante Adams: Who should I start in Week 17 fantasy football?

Aiyuk vs Adams

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Brandon Aiyuk makes for a better wide receiver option than Davante Adams in Week 17 fantasy football lineups. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable for any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. In this particular scenario, it favors Aiyuk for a higher output.

Matchups are a big reason why Aiyuk's projections exceed Adams' this week. The Commanders' defense has been torched by wide receivers all season long, while the Colts have been relatively solid against the position.

This gives Aiyuk a significantly higher ceiling this week, making him the better lineup option in Week 17 with more than two additional projected fantasy points in PPR leagues.