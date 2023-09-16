Davante Adams injury update: Latest on Raiders WR for fantasy football Week 2

Davante Adams is a fantasy football stud as he's been a top 10 wide receiver in fantasy for most of his NFL career.

The Raiders star didn't have the game he expected with six catches for 66 yards on nine targets.

He played in 90 percent of the Raiders offensive snap in Week 1. Adams had just 12.6 points in most PPR leagues versus the Broncos, which doesn't seem that much for a player of his caliber.

A case could be made that it was an outlier for Adams and that bigger games are to come. Yet, could a recent injury hamper his odds in fantasy in 2023?

Davante Adams Injury Update

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

According to Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee, Adams fully participated in the team's practice despite his foot injury. He was listed as a "DNP" in the Raiders practice earlier in the week.

Those who have the three-time All-Pro on their fantasy team(s) shouldn't be greatly worried with this new. Practices on Wednesdays have unofficially become time off for vetrans like Adams.

He missed two games back in the 2020 season with the Green Bay Packers with a hamstring injury. A month later, Adams suffered an ankle injury in a Week 10 game against the Jaguars.

For fantasy owners, there's a bit of a concern but it comes down to the long-term impact.

In that 2020 season, he finished as the WR1 in PPR leagues with 358.4 points. That should come as a great relief as Adams' foot injury might not be as severe.

What happened to Davante Adams?

In a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, Adams suffered a right leg injury last month.

Adams ran a slant on the first play of team drills, and was hit by 49ers linebacker Oren Burks. This is according to The Boston Globe. He walked cautiously to the sideline, and was tended to by team trainers.

Ultimately, Adams exited practice while walking with a minor limp. As per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journalr, Adams appeared to be dealing with a right leg injury.

ESPN reported that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he didn't believe Adams was "crazy" injured:

"Bang bang. Totally clean on both sides."

It looked to be that he recovered from the injury but now it's his foot, which is a bit different.

When will Davante Adams return?

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

The most recent injury report from the Raiders didn't list Adams, meaning he'll be out in Week 2 on the road against the Bills. He finds himself in an interesting position in some fantasy leagues as a top-10 option.

Adams will see a larger share given that fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers (head) still in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Fantasy owners expect quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to target Adams a bit more. His biggest threat could be Hunter Renfrow, who might get some looks from Garoppolo as well.

However, start Adams on your team as Renfow will get a minor boost but nothing to overtake Adams.

Make sure he's slotted into a wide receiver slot on your fantasy lineup. Adams will give you the numbers verus the Tennessee Titans this week.